Psychological dependence on heroin: the story of Gianluca and his redemption

You are looking at Toxic Don’t miss other content of Geopop

Geopop inaugurates his new series Toxic which gives voice to those who lived firsthand theabuse of substances. Through their testimonies, the goal is to go beyond the surface to understand that the drug It is often only the tip of the iceberg of a deeper malaise, made of fragility, insecurity And inadequacy. The stories of those who have made it demonstrate how the support of a network of family, friends and professionals can make a difference and save a life.

In the first episode of this new series we had the pleasure of talking to Gianlucaa boy who works as an educator today at the San Patrignano communitythe same place that helped him get out of drug addiction. In his decoration laboratory, he uses craftsmanship as a tool to return dignity and teach a job to guys who, like him once, fight against the abuse of substances. There Eroin dependence In Gianluca’s life he manifested himself with a constant desire to take on the substance, often accompanied by a negative mood and painful symptoms of abstinence such as widespread pain, tiredness and cramps, when it was not used.

His path to addiction has its roots in a deep sense of insecurity and in the fear of the judgment of others emerged during adolescence. To deal with this discomfort, he searched for an identity in the world of substances, starting with the cannabis To manage anxiety and reaching a rapid escalation towards heroin intravenously. His life has turned into a vicious circle of thefts and lies, with the sole purpose of appealing the physical pain and anguish of theabstinence.

After touching the bottom, the turning point came thanks to the intervention of his professors and of the familywho directed it to the community of San Patrignano. There, without drugs, Gianluca understood that addiction was just a symptom of his insecurity. Through a path Three and a half years, he faced his fragility and reconstructed his life, bringing a message of hope today: speak and confide It is the first, a fundamental step to save itself.

To the question about what it would say to itself thirteen year oldGianluca replies:

I would like to make him understand that what he lives is normal, that there is an alternative and that it is not alone. If you look around, there are others like him who are suffering the same things. You can find a solution to everything, there is always a way of reacting. I would like to give him four slaps immediately, because it is not as he thinks! There is no written condemnation about him who will have to be unhappy for life. Against that always feeling bad with others … he can do it too, he can do it.

The story of Gianluca teaches us that contacting a specialized center is the fundamental step to embark on a rehabilitation path, both for themselves and to help a person suffering from addiction.