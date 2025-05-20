Published new Ingv bulletin on the Flegrei fields: seismicity remains high, but bradisism is stable

151 Earthquake shocks in the Campi Flegrei With magnitude up to 4.4: this is the number of seismes recorded by the monitoring network of the Vesuvian Observatory according to the last weekly BOD bulletin in the period Between 12 and 18 May. A remarkable increase compared to the 46 shocks recorded in the previous week. The seismic activity of the Phlegrean area has therefore been intense in the last few days, ending an end to a period of relative tranquility interrupted with the seismic swarm that last Tuesday produced a strong shock of magnitude 4.4.

As regards the lifting of the soil due to bradisism, the speed of the ground of the ground at the Rione Terra, at the center of the Caldera Flegrea, remains stable with an average of 15 millimeters per month measured since the beginning of April. Since 2024, the earth was raised by 27.5 centimeters.

Geochimic parameters also remain substantially unchanged, with an average temperature of 97 ° C recorded at the main fumarola of Pisciarelli. Even with the increase in the frequency of the shocks, therefore, there are no elements that suggest an evolution of the situation in the short term.

Earthquakes of the Flegrei fields increase: seismicity and geochemical

In the last week they have registered 151 earthquake shocks with maximum magnitude 4.492 of which are grouped into two seismic swarms, the first on May 13 with 61 shocks with epicenter in the Pozzuoli area and the second that took place the next day with epicenter in the Agnano-Pisciarelli area. The depths of earthquakes range from 1 lm just over 4 km.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the week from 12 May to 18 May 2025. Credit: Ingv



There geochemistry of the area remains almost unchanged in terms of flows and composition of fluid emissions. This is predictable, given that the changes in geochimic parameters take place rather slowly and require periods of years to be appreciated. However, since last summer, in conjunction with an average decrease in the lifting of the soil, a remarkable has been observed Increase in the flow of co 2 ​ in the Pisciarelli area.

Bradisism: the lifting of the ground at the Flegrei fields is stable

The average speed of 15± 5 millimeters per month From the first days of April for the lifting of the ground of the Flegrei fields due to Braincongs. A value in sharp decline with respect to 30 millimeters per month medium between mid -February and early April, but higher than the 10 millimeters per month recorded between last August and mid -February.

From 1 January 2024 the Terra district has risen a total of 27.5 centimeters.

Pass of the land lifting to the Terra dei Campi Flegrei district from 1 January 2024 to 11 May 2025. Credit: Ingv



Summary of the weekly bulletin of 20 May 2025

As for the expected scenarios, the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory does not provide short -term evolutions in the field of the Flegrei Campi. Summarizing the results of the bulletin: