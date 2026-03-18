Punctuation in chat messages reveals age: Gen Z and millennials don’t use periods, boomers do

Writing is a form of communication that is capable of transmitting much more than simple information. One was created generational difference in ways of writing and use of punctuationlinked to the use of social media: from boomers to millennials, from Gen Z to Generation Alpha, the differences in writing practices are evident. This is due to the different approach to technology, social media and messaging that each of these generations has had. The result is that the same sentence could take on different connotations depending on the generation that writes or receives the message.

The organizational and structural role of punctuation

Throughout the history of the written language, the punctuation had the fundamental function of organize the speech, sreport pauses and clarify the syntactic relations between sentences, imposing a series of rules that have increasingly solidified since the introduction of printing. According to traditional teaching, signs such as the period, comma or colon serve to make the text more readable and understandable, guiding the reader in the structure of written thought.

However, with the digital communication and the instant messaging a series of social and pragmatic functions have also been attributed to these signs, becoming indicators of tone And communicative intention. These characteristics, however, are intrinsically linked togenerational membership. But why should one generation use punctuation marks differently than another?

Apparently, over the years, the evolution in communication has generated real generational differences in the use of punctuation marks.

Tell me how you text and I’ll tell you when you were born: Gen Z, Millennials and Boomers

Some polls suggest that only 16% of Gen Z and approximately 28% of millennials use it regularly final point in informal messages, while older generations tend to maintain a writing style closer to the norms of traditional grammar. Other signs also take on different meanings, such as, for example, the frequent use of suspension dots between baby boomerswho use them to make the more colloquial tonewhile younger readers may interpret the same choice as a sign of voltage, irony or negative implication.

From a sociolinguistic point of view, this phenomenon shows how digital writing is transforming punctuation into a kind of “generational identifier”. For example, some digital communication studies show that punctuation in text messages can convey emotional nuances as well as structuring the sentence. There Binghamton University in 2015 he conducted an experiment that highlighted how the use of short answers such as “ok.” or “yes.” they are perceived little sincere or even colder compared to the same answers without the final pointas in digital messages punctuation can replace non-verbal signals such as tone of voice or facial expressions. This happens because, in chats, the sending of the message itself already functions as a signal of conclusion of the sentence. The addition of the period may therefore seem intentional, almost as if to strengthen the tone or create emotional distance, and therefore young people would tend to use it less regularly.

Similarly, another sign that seems to have a strong generational dimension are i suspension dots. Those who grew up before the era of smartphones often use them to make the more colloquial tone or to suggest a pause in written conversation:

“We will see each other later…”.

In the perception of many younger users, however, the dots can suggest tension, irony, embarrassment or however it is a negative subtext. This difference in interpretation shows how punctuation is taking on an increasingly pragmatic role, that is, linked to the communicative context and the intentions of the writer.

In addition to the intentional nuances, the generational gap is also revealed in the grammaticality of messages and in abbreviations. Only a third of Gen Z bothers to reread their messages before sending them, effectively not caring about the grammaticality of the text. According to many supporters of prescriptive grammar, this trend would have serious implications. If digital writing were also adopted in other contexts, it could compromise young people’s career prospects and the future of literacy.

Emojis: a transgenerational use

A study conducted on OnePoll in 2023 it in fact found that the younger generations they are much more accustomed to using abbreviationswith two-thirds of under 35s using them regularly compared to just 21% of over 65s. It is interesting to note, however, that in the English-speaking world all generations use abbreviations considered “common” such as LOL (lots of laughs), OMG (oh my God) And BTW (by the way, Speaking of which), the first used sporadically also in the Italian language.

This means that although there is a generational difference in digital communication, some specific peculiarities are not limited to one generation over another. In fact, the widespread use of emoji is a perfect example that transcends generations and partially helped transform punctuation. In the beginning there were exclamation or question marks to convey emotions; then, the first “smilies” made up of a colon and a parenthesis quickly caught on. Today, however, this role is often covered almost completely by icons and graphic symbols. Instead of reinforcing the tone with many exclamation points, use emojis, stickers or gifs.

This doesn’t mean that punctuation is disappearing, but rather that it’s changing functionsharing its expressive role with other elements of digital language.

Punctuation has evolved

THE Graphic signs have changed along with the devices used (in linguistics we speak of damesic and diaphasic variable to indicate the phenomenon) and to our communication habits: writing on paper requires more structured punctuation, while the rapid communication of chats favors short, fragmented and often less formalized messages. From a linguistic point of view, this phenomenon does not necessarily represent an impoverishment of the language because many scholars interpret it as an example of adaptation of writing to new communicative contexts.

Punctuation always continues to perform its fundamental function of organizing speech, but today in digital conversations alongside emoji And gif she was assigned the task of reporting tone, emotions and finally also of social identity. Knowing this, we are more aware that the way we put or avoid putting a simple period at the end of a sentence can say much more than what is read in the simple text.