Quiet week for the Flegrei Campi, only 29 earthquakes and stable bradisism: the INGV bulletin

The picture of the activity in the caldera dei Campi Flegrei It is configured as at low intensity and relatively stable according to the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv, relating to the period 9-15 June 2025with 29 Earthquake shocks of magnitude up to 1.7 (against 148 SISMI in the previous week) and a lifting of the soil due to the bradisism that remains unchanged with a rate of 15 millimeters per month since the beginning of April. The geochemistry of the area is also stable with an average temperature of 95 ° C At Pisciarelli’s main fumarola. According to the bulletin, therefore, “elements such as to suggest significant short -term evolutions” are not highlighted.

Few earthquakes at the Flegrei fields: the data on seismicity and geochemistry

In the week from 9 to 15 June they are 29 Registered seismic events with magnitude greater than 0.0, all of slight intensity with Maximum magnitude 1.7 (one on June 12 and one on June 15) and 6 shocks with a magnitude greater than 1.0. The epicenter are concentrated above all in the area of Pozzuoli. In the period taken into consideration by the bulletin, no seismic swarms occurred.

Since these are earthquakes due to the phenomenon of bradisism, the depths of the hypocenter are all modest, almost all lower than 4 km. The graph underneath reports the maps of the epicenter, hypocenter and magnitude of registered earthquakes.

The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei Campi in the week from 9 to 15 June. Credit: ingv



Even the geochemical parameters do not show significant variations, remaining in line with the multi -year trends As for the temperature of the flues and emission rates of the Co 2 .

The lifting of the soil remains stable: the data on bradisism

The soil lifting trend is being maintained with an average speed of 15 ± 5 millimeters per month in line with the values ​​recorded since early April. We are talking about a halved value compared to those recorded between mid -February and late March (30 millimeters per month), but higher than the lifting rate between August 2024 and February 2025 (10 millimeters per month). In general, however, the lifting of the soil is not stopping, attesting to +28.5 centimeters At the Terra di Pozzuoli district (at the center of the volcanic caldera) from 1 January 2024.

Pass of the land lifting to the Terra dei Campi Flegrei district from 1 January 2024 to 15 June 2025. Credit: Ingv



Weekly bulletin of 17 June 2025: the synthesis

We summarize the picture that emerged from the last weekly bulletin drawn up by the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv: