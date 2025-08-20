Railway accident on the Brenner-Trento, clash between a freight train and a regional: what we know

The railway accident in Trento. Credit: Permanent body VVF Trento



A freight train he collided with a regional on the railway line of Brenner: the accident would take place shortly after 08:30 today, Wednesday 20 August, in the route between Mezzocorona And Trento Nordat the height of the Cavalcavia Fallen of Nassiriya. There circulation on the Verona – Brennero line was suspended In both directions between Mezzocorona and Trento.

On board the regional train travel 45 passengers: three of them reported some mild woundsbut nobody is in danger of life. A woman was transported to the hospital in ambulance, while the other two people involved directed by a doctor independently. All the others are continuing the trip to bus.

The railway accident in Trento. Credit: Permanent body VVF Trento



There dynamics of the railway accident has not yet been confirmed: according to a first reconstruction provided by RFIduring some maneuvering operations, i freight wagons who were in Trento (in Roncafort) they would be detached from the rest of the convoyending up provoking the collision with the regional train and escape from the tracks of a single carriage. The impact has in fact caused it Depine of the motor regional 16666, who was stopped at the traffic light.

The permanent body of the Firefighters of Trento, while the technicians of the Italian railway network are working for restore the full functionality of the line:

On the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Minister Matteo Salvini asked for the start of in -depth checks to clarify dynamics and responsibilities of the incident: the situation remains updated.