Raoul Bova and the eyes "splitting"Mara Venier Furious and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Raoul Bova and "split" eyes, Mara Venier Furiosa and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, welcome. It is not summer without a little drama, and this week we saw several.

Paparazzi, audio messages and situations at the limit have upset the life (and families) of some VIPs, so much so as to push them even to resort to legal ways. All this – and much more – can be found in “Facts”, our weekly column with a high gossip rate. Happy reading, my dear gossip addicted.

Raoul Bova in the sights of Corona

To reveal the betrayals first were the love letters hidden in the linen drawers, then the emails and the sms. Today, however, there are social chats. We talk about it because the alleged chats between Raoul Bova and a young influencer, Martina Ceretti, have unleashed a case not only media, but also familiar. Fabrizio Corona with an episode of his very false, the parody of Verissimo, the Mediaset program conducted by Silvia Toffanin, exploded.

Corona published audio and messages that would have been exchanged over two years between Bova and Ceretti. The clamor was immediate, also because officially Raoul and his partner Rocío Muñoz Morales were still a couple – even if voices circulated on one of their possible (and now confirmed) rupture for months.

One audio in particular is making people discuss: the certainty that the voice is of the actor is not there, but the content has become viral and has inspired memes that are invading the Italian social networks: “Good morning to be special, with a wonderful smile and splitting eyes”.

What happened in Bova – who passed to legal streets – as well as in the past in Fedez (always at the hands of Corona), has generated conflicting reactions. On the one hand, it amuses us it is impossible to deny it; on the other, it rests us. Personal and intimate messages have become public domain against the will of those who have written them. And while we ask ourselves how it is possible that, after years of use and abuse of social media, someone still makes themselves ‘sgamare’, two people and their families ended up in the media minister.

Elisabetta Gregoraci and Francesco Arca

From one “scandal” familiar to another. This time, however, the protagonist is not Fabrizio Corona, but the paparazzi of the weekly Oggi. The photographers immortalized Elisabetta Gregoraci and Francesco Arca in Pantelleria, while they were on a boat together with some friends. In the images you can see the two exchange kisses on the neck; The magazine adds that they would “let themselves go to unexpected tenderness” and that they would constantly look for with their eyes.

The service infuriated Arca and not a little, who – unlike Gregoraci – would still be linked to Irene Capuano, mother of her two children: Maria Sole and Brando Maria, 10 and 7 years old. The actor passed to the legal streets and his lawyer has released a note aimed at the press in which he denies any relationship between the two and clarifies that Francesco is not at all “bewitched” by Elizabeth. Capuano also broke the silence, entrusting a cryptic message to social networks: “I understand that the voices make noise … but the truth usually speaks softly”. The presenter, however, preferred not to comment. Storm waves promise.

The case Sunday in

The television dynamics are often based on thin balances which, if disturbed, can lead to unimaginable short circuits. Mara Venier, for some years now, announces that the Sunday edition in which is about to end will be the last with his conduct. Every year, however, just before the presentation of the schedules, Aunt Mara is punctually confirmed. It happened this year: in September we will see her again in the Rai1 afternoon living room.

Next to her, however, as she herself had asked in order to be freer (given the difficult year lived by her husband Nicola Carraro because of some important health problems) there would have been two people: another conductor and a comedian.

One of the two names next to Mara had to be Gabriele Corsi, but the conductor refused, defining the “incompatible” proposal with his other projects. A legitimate choice, but which did not go down to Venier, who published – and then canceled – a press release on Instagram according to which the real reason for the no would have been “the lower cachet”.

Corsi immediately replied, explaining that the initial project had changed radically and that, simply, it no longer considered it in line with its own path. In short, it was not money. Or at least, not only. Between canceled accusations and piccate denials, it is wondered if behind the friendly facade of the small screen there are no more grudges and discontent than you want to admit.

“Trust me, I’m not a latin lover”

Setfano De Martino said it clearly: if the gossip magazines speak of him and paparazzi they get it, it is only because he allows him. While writing these words, the notes of Latin lover by Cesare Cremonini resonate in the distance, will it be a coincidence?

In these two months, the conductor has provided at the material. In the middle between the first to have been seen with him, namely Angela Nasti, and Caroline Tronelli, the girl who would really be by her side and who would also follow him on tour around Italy, there was a resort to names. Stefano has always been silent and the only real answer has given her about a warning that Rai would have made him.

Months ago, Dagospia had revealed a certain impatience of the state TV for the many gossip in which the conductor was involved. But that warning would never have been. “Nobody has ever asked me to be more bitter, I am chatting from an umbrella and it is right that I remain under the umbrella. With my company I speak of work,” said De Martino to my weekly. And therefore we just have to hum: “Trust me, I am not a latin lover, singing to women, but I speak of me. I laugh because you call me ‘Latin lover’. Self ”.

Paola Minaccioni’s pain and rebirth

“I feel more centered, I like more, I’m choosing now what to do with my life. I am sorry to have reached this awareness at fifty years, but on the other hand everyone has their own path. I started to make everything late, even the actress”. To speak is Paola Minaccioni, among the most appreciated protagonists of Italian cinema that this summer is on tour with two theatrical performances “Life is beautiful? No, is it a guy” and “Paola tells Anna”.

In TODAY he revealed that he had lived a very complicated moment, which confirmed how “life is not beautiful” but “full of problems, obstacles, contradictions, errors, injustices, but we are, in the momentum to overcome them and in the search for happiness, to feel alive”. Today, more than ever, he feels alive, because he was reborn after a great disappointment: “Just before Covid I took the door in the face. I separated badly, a person completely disappointed me, and there I was afraid of not controlling my life. I was more than forty years old and I realized I had made a great mistake: having lied to myself for four years. It was an existential crisis, not just a mourning of love. Very”. It was like an epiphany, because only those who feel such a great pain realize how much it is necessary to face their truths, even the most uncomfortable, in order to finally start living again.

Gossippini

Give me three words: Chiara, Amore and Giovanni

Certain loves make immense turns and then return. This would seem to have happened to Chiara Ferragni and Giovanni Tronchetti Provera. Between the two, according to the journalist Gabriele Parpiglia, “passion would have rediscovered”. After some secret meetings they would also have spent a weekend on Lake Como together. To testify it? The photo of a defeated hotel bed.

The crowded summer of Michelle

Michelle Hunziker spent a few weeks on vacation in Greece. With her the three daughters, his nephew Cesare, the son -in -law, but also with his first ex -husband, Eros Ramazzotti, and…. Nino Tronchetti Provera. It is not clear whether the party has always been together, but some shots that immortalized Nino and Michelle al Mare would suggest it. Other than the extended family!

“Techetechetè”

Infuocate sparks accompanied the closure of Tecchetechetè Top Ten, the program conducted by Bianca Guaccero. The journalist Davide Maggio had revealed that the stop was due to the low liking of the public. Words that made Guaccero angry, who replied piccata on social media, but also the director of Prime Time of Rai who categorically denied the indiscretion. The program closed only because the episodes ended (and will return).