Real lessons, all about the new South Korean Netflix series

Korean productions continue to conquer international audiences and Netflix adds a new title to its rich catalogue. In fact, “Life Lessons” arrives on June 5th, an action drama with social themes and reflections on the world of education. Taken from a famous South Korean webtoon, the series addresses delicate issues such as respect for rules, the role of teachers and the difficult relationship between school, families and new generations.

Real lessons: the plot

Hwa Jin is an operational inspector of the Teachers’ Rights Protection Agency. In a society where the boundary between authority and permissiveness appears increasingly blurred, his task is to intervene in the most complex cases involving problematic students, intrusive parents and teachers left alone to face difficult situations. Equipped with great intelligence, considerable preparation and unshakable determination, Hwa Jin is considered a sort of “enforcer” of the school system. He is not afraid of pressure or compromise and faces every mission with the aim of restoring balance and justice. The series follows the events of children, families and teachers dealing with daily conflicts, showing how fragility, misunderstandings and shared responsibilities are often hidden behind every incorrect behavior. The series tells the story of the attempt to bring order back to an increasingly complex system, without giving up questioning the very meaning of education.

Real Lessons: The Cast

Kim Mu Yeol (Na Hwa Jin)

Jin Ki Joo (Im Han Rim)

Pyo Ji Hoon – PO (Bong Geun Dae)

Lee Sung Min (Choi Gang Seok)

Director: Hong Jong Chan

Screenplay: Lim Nam Gyu

Based on the webtoon “Get Schooled” by Chae Yong Taek and Han Ga Ram

True Lessons: When it comes out on Netflix

The ten episodes of “Life Lessons” arrive on Netflix, worldwide, on June 5, 2026.

Real lessons: the Italian trailer

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