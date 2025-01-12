Red Carpet, the Prime Video show is irresistible

Culture

Red Carpet, the Prime Video show is irresistible

Red Carpet, the Prime Video show is irresistible

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Brief history of Steve Jobs: the founder of Apple and “father” of the iPhone, iPad and Mac
Red Carpet, the Prime Video show is irresistible
Who invented the electric motor? The dispute between Tesla and Ferraris