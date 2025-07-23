Red light parties: the "silence" who could shake Donald Trump

Red light parties: the “silence” that could shake Donald Trump





In Dino Buzzati’s “la landslide”, there is a mountain that slowly detaches and slips towards the village. There are those who deny it, who fears it, who wants to exploit it. Today that landslide is Jeffrey Epstein’s files. The fact is that entire influencers careers have been built around these files and so much noise has been made to make them look like a conspiracy theory. After all, they have all the elements: a global network of power involved in a series of sexual abuse on minors, untouchable characters, secreted documents, suspicious deaths, institutional covers. A perfect recipe. But the fact is that these files are not a theory: they are the real basis on which fiction was built.

Trump’s “betrayal” dismantles conspiracy

Thus, the confusion between reality and conspiracy theory sent the conspiracyers of the far -right American right into short. For the sorceress, the Epstein case was the symbol of progressive moral corruption. In short, the landslide that advances and that will fall on the enemy. The files then merged with the metropolitan narratives, first of all that of Qanon, the conspiracy theory that there was a world network of Satanist pedophiles nestled in the top of the global power, headed by Obama, Soros and Hillary Clinton. And so yes, Epstein’s files would have been the landslide that would have overwhelmed the whole world liberal and progressive.

During the Biden administration, Epstein files were the flag to be waved. If the Democrats did not make them public, it was proof that those documents would overwhelm them. Donald Trump was expected as the new Messiah, the avenger of truth, the only one capable of facing the Deep State, the “secret” state, and free the people from global conspiracy. In this narrative, the files of Epstein were no longer evidence, but prophecy: the final secret that, once revealed, would have caused the entire building of the Deep State State Location – the democratic “evil”, in short, against the conservative “good”.

The accusations of Elon Musk change the scenario

Instead, when the famous files have been disseminated, they were only delivered to a small number of people and with more cancellations than words, while frustration grew in the right. Then, last week, in an interview, Trump denied having a list of Epstein customers and even questioned the theory according to which the billionaire would have been murdered. A blow to the heart for the radical base, which for years had considered that list the Holy Grail of their battle. For the first time, disappointment exploded publicly. Jesse Watters, Fox’s flagship face, blurted out live: “This sucks. It sucks”.

Influencers like Laura Loomer and Jack Posbiec (both Qanon) attacked the prosecutor general Pat Bondi, accusing her of cover -ups. The well -known sorceress conspiracy player, Alex Jones, unleashed, wrote that sooner or later it will even be said that Jeffrey Epstein has never existed. Meanwhile, Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI and a well -known conspiracy theorist on Epstein, threatened to resign.

Why are the Epstein files not revealed?

To this must be added that on June 5, in the middle of his clash with Trump, Elon Musk had tweeted on X: “It is time to release the real bomb. @RealdonaldTrump is in Epstein’s files. This is why they have not been made public”. The tweet had been canceled a few hours later, but had already set fire to public opinion, relaunching the idea that it was Trump himself who limit the dissemination of the files. In short, paradoxically, the man who had to discover Pandora’s vase found themselves accused of closing him with a double send.

And now even more rough details would appear, like the one that Pat Bondi would have put pressure and hundreds of FBI employees in charge of sifted thousands of pages and removed the name of Donald Trump. And then his letter to Epstein, which the president claims to be false. But true or false, the question remains: if the files tried Trump’s innocence, why so much reluctance to let them out? And these are not only questions about the opposition but of its own sorceress base. Some landslides, after all, do not fall to the right or left, they just fall.

