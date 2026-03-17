Referendum on justice, the only face-to-face on TV between Nordio and Grosso on Sky

Face to face between the minister and the constitutionalist. On SkyTg24 there will be a special appointment of Il Confronto, moderated by the channel director Fabio Vitale. At the center is the referendum on justice reform on 22 and 23 March. On the one hand, for the yes vote, Carlo Nordio, the Minister of Justice of the Meloni government, Carlo Nordio. On the other, Enrico Grosso, lawyer, full professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Turin and honorary president of the ‘It’s right to say no’ committee.

The debate, the only televised face-to-face meeting between the minister and the constitutionalist, will follow the rules of the format The Comparison: same question topic for both guests and equal response time, a cross question and, in closing, the final appeal to the voters.