Relationship Goals: trailer, plot and release date of the romantic film with Kelly Rowland

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Relationship Goals is about to be released on Prime Video, a romantic comedy film starring the actress and singer Kelly Rowland. Here are all the previews on the cast, plot and release date.

The cast of Relationship Goals

Kelly Rowland co-stars in the film with Clifford “Method Man” Smith (recently seen in Shadow Force). Also starring Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Matt Walsh.

Relationship Goals is a film created by Michael Todd and written by Michael Elliot, Cory Tynan and Laura Lekkos; Linda Mendoza is directing. The film is produced by DeVon Franklin.

What Relationship Goals is about

When brilliant television producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to host New York’s most-watched morning show, her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) steps in to compete for the same position. He claims to be a new man, transformed by the sage advice of a New York Times bestselling book, “Relationship Goals.” After even his small circle of friends immerse themselves in reading this life-changing book, everyone begins to rediscover what love means to them. However, Leah, focused on her career, is not yet ready to believe in the possibility of falling in love, even if the undeniable chemistry with her ex risks rekindling the old flame.

When Relationship Goals comes out

The film will be available for streaming on Prime Video from Wednesday 4 February at 9 am.

The Relationship Goals trailer

Relationship Goals images