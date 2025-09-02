“Return syndrome” is not a clinical condition but a popular construct: what is the post-vacation blues

The Post-Vacation bluesor “Return melancholy”is an expression born in popular context and spread by the media to describe the common sensation of sadness and discomfortoften accompanied by events physical, cognitive and psychological Sorry (anxiety and irritability), which many people feel on the return from a holiday in front of the resumption of daily activities. However, it is not a real pathology recognized by the scientific literaturebut of a set of Nostalgic emotions and transient symptoms who tend to dissolve spontaneously within a few weeks, with the gradual return to the daily routine.

“Return syndrome”: what is the post-vacation blues

Let’s face it: everyone happened to all to try a certain unease to the idea of ​​returning to daily routine after a holiday. On the other hand, i frenetic rhythmsThe engagements and the responsibility they may seem like an insurmountable mountain to climb after a holiday, especially if compared to the days exposed between Hobbies, relaxation and trips out of town.

The result? The only thought of returning from holidays can generate meloncholyaccompanied by anxiety And poor motivation in facing the usual routine. It is a rather common phenomenon, which has been renamed with the expression Post-Vacation blues (literally “post-vacation melancholy”). According to a survey published by the newspaper The Mirror, it would suffer about it 57 % of the British on the return from holidays.

Returning melancholy is not a clinically recognized syndrome

It is important to clarify it immediately, the Post-Vacation blues It is not a mental disorder nor a clinical syndrome recognized by the scientific literature. It is rather a Popular constructborn from the common experience and amplified by the media, to describe that mixture of negative emotions and physical symptoms (including tiredness, headache and digestion problems) and cognitive (as a difficulty in concentration, headache, nervousness) which can emerge at the end of a journey or a period of pause.

After all, it is completely natural to feel a little nostalgic after “The plug detached” from work or study, returning to daily tasks after days of leisure. The good news is that this “Sadness from return” It generally has one limited duration: as experts point out, symptoms tend to disappear spontaneously within a few weeksas we reAde to everyday rhythms.