Returning to the east, Lodo Guenzi: “Becoming adults corresponds to becoming idiots”

Returning to the east, by Antonio Pisu, it is a road-movie that takes place two years after the events of the first film East – Last minute dictatorship. The film follows the events of three friends Pago (Matteo Gatta), Rice (Lodo Guenzi) and Bibi (Jacopo Costantini). Set in 1992, or three years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the three friends return to their cdop the journey to Romania, but their destiny seems to be the east, they want to go and see what has changed.

We met the protagonists Matteo Gatta and Lodo Guenzi who told us about the meaning of the film and what it means to become adults in our capitalist society.