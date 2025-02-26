Roberto Saviano: “I live a life of great unhappiness. Mauro Rostagno? I didn’t have his courage”

Roberto Saviano decided to tell the story of Mauro Rostagno, the gionalist, sociologist and activist in the fight against organized crime killed by the mafia in 1988. A controversial, courageous, bold story of which we did not talk for a long time and that Saviano decided to take back in hand with his new documentary “Mauro Rostagno. The man who wanted to change the world” arriving on Sky Documentries at 9.15 pm e streaming on Now on February 26, 2025.

He did it to rekindle a light on some of the themes that are most close to him, such as the fight against organized crime – that he cost him a life under escort – and on a character who has had a courage and a social commitment that, Before and after him, in a few they managed to have.

With the subject and screenplay by Roberto Saviano and Stefano Piedimonte and the direction of Giovanni Troilo, the documentary is a journey around an extraordinary figure, capable of transforming himself into many different lives through different eras and forms of struggle, with his charisma and his need To change without however stopping to obey the same guiding principle: the constant desire to take care of itself and the world.

Because it is important to tell the story of Mauro Rostagno today

“His is a story full of adventure, passion, courage. Everything that has always inspired my life. Telling his story, also telling his death meant to light an important and constant attention on the dynamics of communication and political power By studying it, I tried to understand how it could be found his courage of authenticity that is in changing his mind, in throwing himself into companies clearly intended for bankruptcy but failure is not a category that interested him. It is not to be afraid of being a intra -lines or wanting to change “.

“I wouldn’t do anything about what I did”

“I absolutely wouldn’t do anything of what I did that I led me to a life of great unhappiness, even for my responsibility. I don’t know how to stay in this life. I was so besieged to keep the position that I was so besieged In a dimension of unhappiness from which I was unable to go out. ”

The review of the documentary on Mauro Rostagno