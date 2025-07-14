Robespierre, the “incorruptible” of the French Revolution between ideals, terror and guillotine

Portrait of Robespierre.



Maximilien de Robespierreborn in Arras in 1758, was one of the main political leaders of revolutionary France: he was part of theConstituent Assembly and of the National convention, He was also one of the most views of the Jacobini club. In 1793 he became part of the Public Health Committeein charge of governing France and keeping up to external and internal threats. Sometimes Robespierre is considered the inspirer of the Terror But, in reality, he considered the death penalty “a necessary evil” and was not one of the most extremist exponents of the committee; However, he attracted many enemies and the day 9 Thermidorus (27 July 1794 according to our calendar), following a coup, he was arrested and put to death.

Who was Robespierre: life in short

Maximilien-François-Marie-Isidore de Robespierre was born in Arras, in northern France, on May 6, 1758.

Belonged to a wealthy family and could study the prestigious college Louis-le-Grand of Paris. Among his schoolmates there were future exponents of the Revolution, including Camille Desmoulins. Robespierre proved to be an excellent pupil. In the period of the studies, moreover, he matured his political and philosophical ideas: he developed a strong Admiration for the Republic of Rome ancientof which he had a very idealized vision, and approached the ideas of Enlightenment and, in particular, to the thought of Jean Jacques Rousseau. In 1781 he finished his studies, obtaining a diploma in law, and returned to Arras to undertake the profession of lawyerwhich he exercised until 1789, for a short period he was also judge. From the point of view of private life, he had relationships with numerous womenbut never married.

Robespierre, the political thought of the French revolutionary

In 1789, as is known, the French revolution began. In May King Louis XVI convened the general states, that is, the assembly of representatives of the whole French territory. Robespierre was elected among the Representatives of Arras for the third state (of which all non -noble and non -noble citizens were part of the clergy), was therefore involved in the events of the revolution, participated in the Oath of basketballwith which the third state swore to give France a constitution, and joined theConstituent Assembly. In the assembly, he highlighted with his oratory and developed radical ideas, siding in favor of popular sovereignty, the intervention of the state in economics and the abolition of the death penalty.

Robespierre also imposed himself as one of the most views of the company of the friends of the Constitution, better known as Jacobini club (one of the political clubs that arose in France of the Revolution, similar, for certain, aspects, to the current parties). He claimed the thesis according to which the deputies of the constituent, including himself, could not be candidates for the new assembly, the legislative, elected in 1791, and earned the Nickname of incorruptiblewhich will accompany him until death. In 1792 he was among the supporters of the registration of the Republic and was elected deputy to the National Convention. He sided in favor of the death sentence of Louis XVI, believing that the circumstances justified the capital penalty.

The period of terror

At the beginning of June 1793, as is known, the moderate wing of the Convention was ousted from the work of the assembly and the power passed into the hands of the Montagnardimore radical, of which Robespierre was part. The conditions of France was increasingly precarious: attacked by one coalition of states from the outsidehad to face even a dangerous counter -revolutionary rebellion within. The agreement chose to entrust the executive power to a Public Health Committee of 12 members.

Thus began the period of the Terrorwhich lasted from June 1793 to July 1794, during which tens of thousands of people suspected of being enemies of the revolution were executed. The number of victims has never been ascertained and the estimates are between 16,500 and over 100,000.

What is sure is that Robespierre became part of the committee in July 1793 and soon became a very visible exponent. Sometimes it is considered the inspirer of terror but, in reality, he was not a ruthless man. He only believed that, in the face of the risks to which France was exposed, it was essential to act the most absolute intransigence: the death sentences, therefore, were a sort of evil necessary to save the revolution. Robespierre, moreover, did not represent the most extremist wing of the Committee and the Convention, of which other exponents were expression, such as Jacques-René Hébert And Joseph Foucéfuture police minister of Napoleon.

On some subjects, Robespierre promoted the introduction of innovative measures. He was the main promoter of the abolition of slavery in the colonies and he beat for relieve misery of the popular classes, the “Sanculotti”. From the point of view of religion, it was anti -clerical, but also contrary to state atheism, and therefore imposed on the cult of the supreme entitythat is, of a non -defined supernatural entity. Era contrary to conduct wars To export the revolution, claiming that “nobody loves armed missionaries”, but sided in favor of the rearmament to cope with the attacks that France suffered.

Over the months, Robespierre became the most viewed exponent of the Public Health Committee. The situation, however, changed after June 26, 1794, when the army of revolutionary France defeated in Fleurus, Belgiumthe army of the coalition. The risk of an invasion and a reversal of the revolution failed.

TERMIDORO: Fall and death of Robespierre

The danger of invasion ceased, the public health committee became the subject of increasingly heated criticism. Robespierre moved away for a few weeks from the public scene and reappeared at the Convention only on July 26, 1794 (8 Termidoro according to the revolutionary calendar). His enemies had organized a coupon against him and against other exponents of the Committee. On July 27, or 9 thermidoro, Robespierre was arrested. Freed, he was arrested again the next day. Tried suicidewithout succeeding in the intent (according to another version, was injured by a gendarme) and was executed on the guillotine. The powers of the public health committee were reduced and the terror period ended definitively.