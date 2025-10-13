Romantics Anonymous: the new Japanese romantic series on Netflix, plot and when it comes out

Love, chocolate and human fragility are the main ingredients of the new series “Romantics Anonymous”, a co-production between Japan and South Korea which is preparing to land on Netflix. After a preview at the Busan International Film Festival, the episodes, directed by Shō Tsukikawa, tell a delicate and universal love story, which unites two cultural worlds and two imperfect yet genuine souls.

Romantics Anonymous: the plot

The story follows Sosuke Fujiwara and Hana Lee, two people united by a common passion, that of chocolate. Their meeting happens by chance, even if it doesn’t take much for the sweetness to become a metaphor for a deep and sincere connection. However, both bring with them fragilities that make every step more complicated: Sosuke suffers from haphephobia, the fear of physical contact, while Hana, a brilliant but insecure chocolatier, lives with a form of scopophobia, which prevents her from holding the gaze of others. Despite their difficulties, the two begin a journey of personal and emotional growth that leads them to challenge themselves, balanced between romance and comedy, melancholy and irony. Set among elegant chocolate shops and glimpses of Japanese cities, the series tells us about the courage to love even when fear seems stronger than desire.

“Romantics Anonymous” was born from the 2010 French film “Emotional Anonymous” and represents an unprecedented collaboration between directors, screenwriters and actors from Korea and Japan. Director Shō Tsukikawa and screenwriter Kim Ji Hyun wanted to maintain the poetic spirit of the original, while adding new cultural and psychological nuances.

Romantics Anonymous: the cast

In the role of the reserved Sosuke we find Shun Oguri, a beloved Japanese actor already seen in “Godzilla vs. Kong”. The female protagonist is Han Hyo-joo, a South Korean interpreter famous for “Dong Yi” and for the films “The Beauty Inside” and “20th Century Girl”. Completing the cast: Yuri Nakamura in the role of Irene, Jin Akanishi as Hiro Takada, Ryo Narita, Ayumi Ito, Sayaka Yamaguchi, Mieko Harada, Meiko Kaji, Eiji Okuda and Koichi Sato.

Romantics Anonymous: when it comes out on Netflix

Following the debut of the first two episodes at the Busan International Film Festival on September 19, 2025, the series will be available worldwide on Netflix starting October 16, 2025.

Romantics Anonymous: the official trailer

undefined