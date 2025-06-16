Rome invaded by “flying” cockroaches: where they hide and how to eliminate them at home

Rome invaded by flying cockroaches, from social networks to newspapers, the news has aroused concern and a certain disgust, but so much alarm can be at a good reason reduced. The insect in question is the American cockroach (American Periplaneta), commonly called cockroacha cosmopolitan species that is already present and common also in Italy: therefore it is not a new invasion, but rather the concern is linked to the numerical increase. Like all cockroaches, it is very quick to climb, moreover it is equipped with quite developed wings, but certainly the term “steering wheel” it is excessive, because it is not a skilled flyer: it makes only very short flights or small plans.

They are greedy for sugars and prefer climatic conditions characterized by high temperatures and humidity, like those found in these days. Adapted to urban environments, they can be occasional guests of many houses, but they are very unwelcome because their diffusion can be dangerous and associated with infectious diseases, like salmonellosis. For eliminate themit is necessary to eliminate food residues and seal any cracks and cracks: if we are in front of a real infestation, with a large number of specimens, it is necessary to resort to disinfectors experts.

What are the American “flying” cockroaches that invaded Rome and where they hide

Blatte represent an entire order of insects, i Blottoei to which they belong well 4,000 species. A large number lives in forest environments and in tropical climates, with a fundamental role within ecosystems such as debrivors of organic material. Some species, such as the American cockroach, are instead adapted to urban environments and are cosmopolitan, that is, we find them all over the world: the only places where it is possible to avoid meeting them are the poles and shares above 2000 meters above sea level. The American cockroach is of African origin, introduced to the United States and then in Europe already in the 16th century, accidentally transported on ships together with the goods: since then it has spread all over the world. In addition to the American cockroach, other species have also adapted to urban environments, such as the Eastern blitta (Orientalis Blatte) and the Futochista Blattella (Germanic Blattella), also a lot Municipalities in European cities.

In many cities they have in fact become man diners and highly weed. Have night habits and choose humid and dark places as a refuge, such as sewer: that’s why as long as a room is dark they move, but when lighting the light there is a general “escape” towards hiding places, also nesting in very narrow cracks thanks to an elastic body (adult Germanic cockroaches can hide in a 0.3 mm wide crack).

American cockroaches are omnivorous And these are “real brushes” that feed on plant and animal material, devouring remains of food, foodstuffs and even paper, clothes and books. They emit an unpleasant smell as an intraspish signal, irreparably damaging the foods on which they simply set out. They climb very quickly also on smooth vertical surfaces, but they can only do Short flights.

Hiding in the sewers come into contact with dejections and contaminants, thus conveying bacterial and viral infections. In fact, to be the cause of food toximalfections such as dysentery or salmonellosis.

What attracts the cockroaches in the home and how to control them and eliminate them

The cockroaches are attracted to Food and food residues of all kinds And as insects of tropical origin, they live and reproduce well in hot-humid closed environments. Controlling them when they start proliferating, unfortunately it is not easy: in some countries the infestations are frequent, for example Cucarachas, so they call them in Spain and South America, they are a real nightmare for the Canary Islands. In case of serious infestations, you must contact professional services of disinfestation.

If it is about few specimens You can control the situation by knowing their behavior and taking some precautions:

Maintain food in well closed containers;

Always remove the garbage and keep the premises well clean;

Eliminate hydraulic losses And other sources of humidity also increasing ventilation;

And other sources of humidity also increasing ventilation; During cleaning aspirate with the vacuum cleaner also in the cracks;

Sealing crepe and other openings to the outside.

and other openings to the outside. Place adhesive traps for cockroaches near humid and narrow points. These are adhesive sheets with an attractive sugary food that recalls the specimen and then captured it with the stacked substance and without the need for insecticides.

Blatte: insects with superpowers

The cockroaches, however, present a series of peculiarities that make them in some way interesting:

their resistant and flexible body With a structure such as to allow the various segments to overlap when the insect compresses to go into very narrow cracks;

With a structure such as to allow the various segments to overlap when the insect compresses to go into very narrow cracks; The bite is quick and powerful with ownership of crushing and cutting higher than those of many crabs and prawns;

with ownership of crushing and cutting higher than those of many crabs and prawns; Some populations have developed resistance to insecticides And they have evolved simply by avoiding the sugar of which they are really delicious and which is often used in baits for cockroaches.

It should not be forgotten that in South America and Asian countries some species constitute a highly protein traditional food. And they could also return useful in other ways: physiological and pharmacological studies have shown that the extracts of American periplaneta they have reparative properties of the tissues, anticancer, antibacterial and antiviral, but these are still research to the initial stages.