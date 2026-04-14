Roommates: everything about the new Netflix comedy

Adolescence that fades into adulthood, the first true freedoms and that sense of bewilderment that accompanies every new beginning: from these premises the new Netflix comedy entitled “Roommates” takes shape, which tells the chaos of the first year of university with irony and lucidity. A film that wants to place itself between lightness and social observation, turning a simple coexistence into a small generational battlefield.

Roommates: the plot

Devon and Celeste are two college freshmen who share a room on campus. The first is naive, awkward, desperately searching for a place in the world; the second appears safe, brilliant, perfectly integrated. Two opposing universes destined, at least on paper, to complete each other. At the beginning everything seems to proceed in the direction of an overwhelming friendship, with nocturnal confidences, shared dreams and the feeling of having finally found someone who really understands who you are. But it is precisely this closeness that brings out the cracks and differences in character, so much so that expectations and insecurities begin to weigh; and coexistence becomes quite complicated. Small disagreements, silences and misunderstandings: what should have been a special bond becomes a small psychological war. Meanwhile, they both try to build an identity away from home, with new friendships, relationships and the pressure of “becoming someone.”

Roommates: the cast

The protagonists of the film are Sadie Sandler in the role of Devon, and Chloe East in the role of Celeste. The cast also includes: Storm Reid, Billy Bryk, Ivy Wolk, Bailee Madison, Francesca Scorsese, Bella Murphy, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll.

It should be noted that in the cast there are several children of art, from Sadie Sandler to Francesca Scorsese to Bella Murphy. And Adam Sandler is also among the producers of the film.

Directed by Chandler Levack, while the screenplay is written by Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O’Sullivan.

Roommates: when it comes out on Netflix

“Roommates” arrives streaming on Netflix on April 17, 2026, thus becoming part of the platform’s spring line-up, particularly rich in original productions.

Roommates: the Italian trailer

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