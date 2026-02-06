Rooster, the trailer for the new HBO Max comedy starring Steve Carell

A new comedy signed by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses. HBO Max announces Roostera ten-episode series starring Steve Carell as a writer. Here’s everything we know.

Rooster, the trailer

Rooster, the previews on the plot

The series is set on an American university campus. The comedy revolves around the complex relationship between a writer and his daughter.

Rooster, the cast

The cast includes Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai.

Rooster, when he comes out

The series debuts on HBO Max on March 9, 2026.