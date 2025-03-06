Running Point conquers everyone: it is (already) renewed for a second season

Running Point is the new serial obsession of the moment. The comedy Netflix co-Creata by Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko, David Stassen and Ike Barinholtz with Kate Hudson as a woman who suddenly becomes president of the family business has managed to conquer everyone with a light, modern and extremely intelligent story. A success that immediately led this series to end up among the most viewed titles on the streaming platform in 83 countries, already from the first day of release, and which in no time obtained the renewal from the streaming giant for a second season. But let’s try to discover something more on Running Point 2 and when it comes out on Netflix.

Because everyone is watching Running Point on Netflix

Running Point 2: the video announcement of the renewal

Running point: what the series is about

Running Point is a modern recovery comedy that tells the story of Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) who becomes president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most legendary professional basketball franchises, as well as family activities when a scandal forces his brother to resign. Ambitious and often ignored, Isla will have to demonstrate to the skeptical brothers, the board of directors and the sports community in general of being the right choice for the place.

Running Point 2: the cast

In the second season of Running Point we expect the return of Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon, Scott Macarthur in those of Ness Gordon. But also Brenda Song like Ali Lee, Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno. Chet Hanks should also return to the role of Travis Bugg and Toby Sandman in that of Marcus Winfield.

Running Point 2: When it comes out on Netflix

We can expect a running point 2 debut already in 2026. But for now, they are only assumptions.