Ruth & Amp; Boaz: plot and trailer of the new romantic film by Netflix

The biblical history of the Rut book relives in a contemporary key thanks to “Ruth & Boaz”, an original Netflix film that tells of music, love, faith and second possibilities. Directed by Alanna Brown and produced by Tyler Perry together with Devon Franklin, the project brings a universal story of rebirth and hope to the screen, transporting it to today’s America.

Ruth & Boaz: the plot

Ruth Moably is a young promise of the Hip-hop scene of Atlanta, with a record contract at hand and a career destined to take off. A dramatic act of revenge, however, upsets her life and pushes her to leave the world of music and notoriety behind. Marking from the pain of the loss of the boyfriend, he decides to accompany Naomi, the mother of the man who for her is like an adoptive mother, in a small town of Tennessee, away from the spotlight and temptations of the city. Here Ruth finds himself catapulted into a context that does not belong to them: the work in the fields, the slow rhythms, the silence of nature. To keep himself, he agrees to work in a local vineyard, where he knows Bo “Boaz” Astra, the owner, a generous man who sees a special light in her. A sincere link is born between the two, made of mutual respect and trust, which slowly becomes attraction and then love. Despite the difficulties and the ghosts of the past that do not be slow to resurface, also thanks to the faith, the woman begins to find hope and imagine a different future, in the name of music but also of real affections.

The film was born from the collaboration between Tyler Perry Studios and Devon Franklin, started in 2024 with the aim of producing more spiritual and motivational titles for Netflix. The direction is entrusted to Alanna Brown, former author of “The Trees of Peace”, while the screenplay bears the signature of Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan.

Ruth & Boaz: the cast

Serayah McNeill (Ruth Moably)

Tyler Lepley (Bo “Boaz” Astra)

Phylician Rashad (Naomi)

Walnette Santiago (Lena)

Nijah Brenea (Breana)

James Lee Thomas (Syrus)

Gabby Jackson (Ruth as a young man)

Gregory Alan Williams (Eli)

Darryl W. Handy (Pastor Charles)

Yusef Thomas (Savvy-Q)

Antwan Mills (Detective Lansing)

D’Aderson (Ruth’s mother)

Ruth & Boaz: When it comes out on Netflix

“Ruth & Boaz” is available in streaming on Netflix starting from Friday 26 September 2025, with global exit in all countries where the service is active.

Ruth & Boaz: the original trailer

