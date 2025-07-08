Ryanair asks for Von der Leyen’s resignation: "Does nothing to defend European travelers"

Ryanair asked for the resignation of Ursula von der Leyen, an unprecedented request in Europe from a company. The Low Cost Airline sent an open letter to the President of the Commission, inviting it to leave if it does not intervene to protect the single market of European flights, put in difficulty in recent days from the strikes of the French national flight controllers.

In a released press release today, the Irish airline recalled that the summer strikes of the French flight controllers caused the cancellation of 1,500 flights and affected the travel programs of over 270 thousand EU citizens. According to the company, 90 percent of these flight cancellations would have been avoided if planes in transit on the French territory had been protected during the strikes of the controllers.

The accusations

“Despite the repeated appeals of the aircraft, the president of the European Commission refused to intervene to protect and defend the single air transport market during the strikes”, underlines the note of Ryanair, which defines “the continuous failure of Ursula von der Leyen” is unacceptable and unacceptable.

The CEO of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, sent the letter by criticizing the affirmation of the community executive according to which air traffic control is a “national competence”, while the protection of the single air transport market is the responsibility of the European Commission.

“It is unacceptable that the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, continues to remain inactive while the single air transport market in Europe is blocked several times by the French air traffic controllers”, reads in O’Lary’s letter.

“We do not allow our railways, our highways or our maritime routes to be closed due to strikes, therefore it is unacceptable that the president of the European Commission does not sides in favor of the single air transport market”.

The strike

The strike of the French aerial controllers of the four and fifth July sent European air traffic to Tilt in the first large weekend of summer exodus. The protest, launched by two minority union acronyms (UNSA-ICNA and UXAC-CGT), led to the cancellation of about 1,500 flights in two days, with repercussions for almost 300 thousand travelers.

The direction of the civil aviation (DGAT) imposed the cancellation of 40 percent of flights in the Parisian airports, while in Nice and Marseille there have been heavy delays also on the links remained active. To unleash the mobilization, the request for the most personal, less obsolete tools and an organization of work that guarantees safety and clear rules.

The strike, however, triggered fiery reactions. Transport minister Philippe Tabarot called “unacceptable” that 272 controllers can block half a million people. Prime Minister François Bayrou spoke of “hostage of the French”. Airlines, from Ryanair to Air France, protested hard.