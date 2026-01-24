Sale of TikTok in the United States: there is a definitive agreement for the sale of the assets

The long and complex story regarding the permanence of TikTok on American soil has reached a decisive turning point with the formalization of the new TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC. This new corporate entity represents the direct and definitive response to the legislative pressures that culminated with the law signed by President Biden in 2024, which placed the company facing an ultimatum: total divestment or the so-called “TikTok ban” from app stores.

Just over a year after the first concrete threats of removal, we can confirm that at ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, will remain one minority share of 19.9%calculated to meet national security requirements. Effective control of the platform now passes to a Western-led consortium, where the80.1% of the shares are held by US investors. Leadership is entrusted to three «managing investors» (Silver Lake, Oracle and Abu Dhabi investment firm MGX) who each own the 15% of the company.

The deal is not limited to a simple transfer of shares, but radically restructures TikTok’s technical infrastructure: US user data and recommendation algorithms will now be hosted and armored within Oracle’s cloud environment. There joint ventures (a form of business agreement in which two or more companies create a new legal entity to carry out a joint project) will have complete authority over moderation, security and source code validation, extending its control not only to TikTok, but also to other applications in ByteDance’s portfolio, such as the video editor CapCut and the platform Lemon8while ensuring that the user experience remains global and interconnected.

The details of the new structure

Analyzing in detail the corporate structure we are faced with, we observe how the majority of80.1% is now firmly distributed among actors who guarantee a operational detachment from Beijing. In addition to the three main managers already mentioned, the investor consortium includes a number of smaller but significant strategic partners, including the family office of Michael Dell (founder of Dell Technologies), NJJ Capital of the French telecommunications entrepreneur Xavier Nieland various investment funds such as Vastmere, General Atlantic And Alpha Wave Partnersjust to name a few.

The official press release did not disclose the exact figures for these acquisitions (JD Vance had spoken months ago about 14 billion dollars but the figure was not confirmed), but made the governance structure known. The seven-member board of directors sees Adam Presserpreviously responsible for operations and security at TikTok, take on the role of CEO of the new entity, joined by key figures, such as the current CEO of TikTok US, Shou Zi Chew.

The agreed architecture provides a delicate balance between data isolation and service interoperability. Interoperability is the key concept that allows computer systems to exchange information and work together: in this context, it allows American users to continue to enjoy a global TikTok experience and US creators to be visible to the rest of the world.

The role of Oracle

The sensitive core of the application undergoes a physical and logical migration to servers considered safe by Washington. The USDS Joint Venture is responsible for protecting the entire ecosystem within the Oracle Cloud. This means that the recommendation algorithm, i.e. the complex mathematical system that selects videos to show in the “For You” feed, will be retrained, tested and updated exclusively using data resident in the United States.

To ensure that these measures are effective, the new company has adopted industry- and government-grade cybersecurity standards. The security program adheres to rigorous protocols such as CSF and the standard 800-53 (guidelines developed by National Institute of Standards and Technology for IT risk management), in addition to certification ISO 27001 and the requirements CISA (Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency) for sensitive transactions. It is this context that Oracle assumes the crucial role of Trusted Security Partnerwith the task of reviewing and validating the source code (the instructions written by the programmers who make the app work) on an ongoing basis.