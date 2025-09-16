Same Day with Someone, on Netflix there is a new romantic comedy: plot and trailer

Thai popular cinema conquers more and more space on the international scene and Netflix seems to believe more and more in this creative ferment. After “Frozen Hot Boys” and “Ziam”, the platform launches a new original title that puts romance, comedy and a little magic in the field: “Same Day With Someone”. A suggestive setting, visual symbolisms and an intriguing idea of ​​temporal loop for a film that wants to offer the public a light but profound reflection on the second possibilities and on the ability to face the failures of life.

Same Day with Someone: the plot

The protagonist of the story is Mesa, a young museum curator whose perfect life shattered on August 8, 2025: a work presentation turns into a disaster and the boyfriend also decides to leave her! It would seem the worst day of her life … if it were not that on the awakening Mesa discovers that she had to relive him, still and again. Trappled in a temporal loop, the girl repeatedly faces the same disastrous day, until it understands that every repetition hides a teaching. Meanwhile, we witness unexpected encounters, twists and turns of Ben’s raid, a fascinating nerd that gradually enters the life of the protagonist, who will find himself changing his personal tragedy in a path of growth and, perhaps, of sentimental rebirth.

Same Day with Someone: the cast

The film brings together in the cast: Jarinporn Joonkiat is Mesa, protagonist trapped on the infinite day; Warinintorn Panhakarn plays Ben, a key person in the young man’s journey; Charlotte Wasita Hermenau is Ning; Trisanu Soranun is Tul; Sirium Pukdeedumrongrit, Jaturong Mokjok, Metinee Kingpayome, Kiwi Ratchaneboon Pheinwikraisophon and Thanatchaporn Utshajit are also in the cast.

The film is directed by Yanyong Kuruangkura and written by Tee Phuwanit Pholdee and Visuttchai Boonyakarnjawa, with the creative contribution of Rangsima Akarawiwat, who reworked the theme of the time loop inspired by the five phases of mourning.

Same Day with Someone: When it comes out on Netflix

“Same Day With Someone” will be available from 18 September 2025 on Netflix, at the world of simultaneously, as per tradition for the original production of the platform.

Same Day with Someone: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvrbiqJynomundefined