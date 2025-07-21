Samuele Carrino: "My adolescence? Different from the others. Acting makes me grow faster"

There could be no more spot on Giffoni, the film festival dedicated to the boys, for the presentation of Riv4li, a new TV series that explores the conflicts of adolescence. Heir of the narrative universe of diaries, the series will be available on Netflix from October 1st. The protagonist is Samuele Carrino, 15 years old, back from the success of “The boy with pink trousers”, a real cinematographic case of last year. “If there is a theme that is most close to me, it is that of exclusion. At school, closed groups are often formed, and not everyone can easily integrate or find friends,” he explains, reviewing the topics crossed by the series, or typically adolescent ones, by the difficulties dictated by the construction of one’s identity to cyberbullying. His, of adolescence, was soon kissed by success: “Reciting is the most beautiful work in the world”, he explains, “but having responsibilities led me to grow quickly”. At his side the director Alessandro Celli: “Our goal is to make children feel less alone in their difficulties”.

Riv4li: the release date of the new Netflix series with Samuele Carrino on the conflicts of adolescence unveiled

