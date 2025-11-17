“Samurai Last Standing” is the new Japanese Netflix series that is intriguing audiences all over the world. It is an action-packed survival game set in late 19th century Japan, in the post-samurai era. The protagonists are former samurai who, now fallen into ruin, find themselves taking part in a competition that promises them to win 100 billion yen. But they don’t know that to do so they have to kill all the other participants in the game.

Currently in seventh place among the most watched Netflix series of the moment, “Samurai Last Standing” is Netflix’s new “Squid Game”, a gem of the “survival” genre that arrived on Netflix without any advertising but managed to conquer everyone right away with a particularly compelling plot, the charm of Japanese culture and a mix of action and depth that proves to be a winner.

But will there be a continuation for this series?

Samurai Last Standing: the review

Samurai Last Standing 2, will there be?

According to the ending of the first season – which we don’t want to spoil – it is practically certain that there will be a continuation for this series which not only ends with a decidedly open and not yet resolved ending but announces, right at the end of the sixth and final episode, that it is only the end of the first chapter.

So we expect a new chapter for this series which promises very well. But when will it come out?

Samurai Last Standing 2: when it comes out on Netflix

Samurai Last Standing 2, when does it come out on Netflix? For now we don’t know yet, the series, after all, just made its debut on Netflix last November 13, 2025 so we can’t expect a continuation before the second part of next year.

But we will keep you updated.