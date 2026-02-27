Sanremo 2026, the report cards of the cover evening: Tredici Pietro with father Gianni Morandi (vote: 9), Dargen against the war (vote: 8)





Friday 27 February, new episode of Sanremo Festival 2026 (the second to last to be exact). After the first three evenings dedicated to unreleased songs (on Tuesday all 30 big ones, then on Wednesday only 15 and on Thursday another 15) we finally arrived at the evening of duets with guests. The songs to interpret? The famous covers. Below are the report cards with the grades. Who convinced and who didn’t?

The report cards of the Sanremo 2026 cover evening

Elettra Lamborghini with Las Ketchup – Aserejé. Choreography accompanying a nice and light performance. Elettra entertains with a historical song from the early 2000s. In short, Elettra does Elettra. Rating: 6

Eddie Brock with Fabrizio Moro – Take me away. The problem for Eddie Brock, a young Roman singer-songwriter, was not him but the song. Let’s face it: Vultures isn’t exactly the best. Instead here, with Moro, Eddie Brock did better. Rating: 5

Mara Sattei with Mecna – The Last Kiss (Carmen Consoli). Such an intense piece was not easy to interpret. Perhaps too difficult a test for Mara Sattei and Mecna. Rating: 5

Patty Pravo with Timofej Andrijashenko – I’ll leave you a song (Gino Paoli). Patty Pravo: that’s enough. As already said: we love, we don’t argue. Rating: 10

Levante with Gaia – The males (Gianna Nannini). A performance with Sapphic contours. Engaging, intense, but (too) far from the original by the great Gianna Nannini. Rating: 6

Malika Ayane with Claudio Santamaria – You burst inside my heart (Mina). Malika Ayane’s wonderful voice is the only thing that survives. For the rest, nothing original. Rating: 5

The Rag Dolls with Cristina D’Avena – Cat’s Eyes

Instruments, lots of music, a very sonorous and finally rock performance. How much battery! Rating: 6+

Dargen D’Amico with Pupo – About us

Dargen D’Amico, as always, intelligently surprises. The strong message against war and weapons directly from the stage of the Ariston Theater does not go unnoticed. 8

Tommaso Paradiso with Stadio – The Last Moon (Lucio Dalla). A beautiful interpretation, up to expectations. Rating: 7

Michele Bravi with Fiorella Mannoia – Tomorrow is another day (Ornella Vanoni). It wasn’t easy to approach a song like that and instead they did it very well. Rating: 7

Thirteen Peter with Galeffi and Fudasca – Life (Gianni Morandi / Lucio Dalla). A great performance made special by the surprise presence of father Gianni Morandi (who was moved at the end). Rating: 9

Maria Antonietta & Colombre with Brunori Sas – The world (Jimmy Fontana). They are the revelation (for the general public) of this Sanremo: precise, in tune, they seem from another era. Good with the Sanremo single, very good also with the cover. Rating: 7

Fulminacci with Francesca Fagnani – Parole Parole (Mina). Fulminacci always impeccable, while the presenter of ‘Belve’ neither added nor took anything away from the performance. Rating: 6-

Article continuously updated