Sanremo 2026, the report cards of the first episode: passed and failed

Culture

Sanremo 2026, the report cards of the first episode: passed and failed

Sanremo 2026, the report cards of the first episode: passed and failed

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Sanremo 2026, the report cards of the first episode: passed and failed
We explain the science of traverse with Valentino Rossi
In Milan there is a lesser-known treasure of Leonardo da Vinci: the Sala delle Asse of the Castello Sforzesco