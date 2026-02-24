Sanremo 2026, the report cards of the first episode: passed and failed





The first episode of the 76th edition of the Sanremo Festival will be broadcast on Monday 24 February on Rai Uno. The evening includes performances by all 30 big singers competing: different styles, love as the central theme for most of the songs and all different interpretations. Below are votes and opinions, taking into account that – in any case – behind every song there are: commitment, time, economic resources and first and foremost people. Therefore report cards must be taken for what they are: personal opinions, which one can agree with or disagree with.

The report cards of the first episode of the Sanremo Festival 2026

Toe in the sore. Debut with “Che Fastidio!”, a song that promises to be one of the hits of the musical event. He had convinced at the rehearsals, he was also confirmed during the evening. The dance troupe embellished an interpretation that convinced. Rating: 8

Michele Bravi. With his “Sooner or later”. The singer-songwriter does not disappoint: elegant, impeccable vocally. The song isn’t as incisive as his others (“The diary of errors” first and foremost) but it’s a nice piece. The interpretation is also excellent. Rating: 7

Sayf. The song gets into your head and you can bet that everyone will dance to it. Nothing more. Rating: 6

Mara Sattei. Compared to the last participation, it seems more centered. The song is pleasant but does not stand out among the competing songs. Rating: 6

Dargen D’Amico. Makes you dance with his “Ai Ai”. A bit like Daniele Silvestri, for a less incisive song than “Dove si balla”, but the Milanese singer-songwriter is always able to capture attention with original lyrics and “non-traditional” themes. Rating: 6.5

Arisa. We anticipated it in the article dedicated to the general rehearsals: with his wonderful voice he could sing anything, so it is difficult – or rather impossible – to pass below the passing mark. The song, in fact, has a less incisive chorus and is reminiscent of Disney sounds. Too bad, he could have done more. Rating: 6.5

Luchè. “Labirinto”, the song by the Neapolitan rapper never seems to take off. Rating: 5

Thomas Paradise. For the first time on the stage of the Ariston Theatre. Bring “I Romantici” to the competition, a typical song by Tommaso Paradiso. Nothing more, nothing less than what we have already heard in the past. We would have expected something more. Rating: 5

Elettra Lamborghini. The touch of color that wakes you up if you’ve dozed off on the sofa (as may actually have happened). Rating: 6

Patty Pravo. The queen is not discussed, she is loved. Rating: 10

Samuray Jay. A bit Fred De Palma, a bit South American wanna be. Rating: 4

Raf. “Now and Forever” does not disappoint. A true declaration of love, well sung. Intonated (which is not a given these days). Rating: 6.5

TV programs tonight and tomorrow – TV programs tonight

– Movies on TV tonight

– TV programs today

– TV programs tomorrow night

Article continuously updated