Sanremo is sexist (according to Giorgia): this is not the case and I explain why





There are less and less women in the upper positions of the Sanremo ranking. This year in particular, the fact that no singer arrived in the Top 5, not even Giorgia, considered among the favorites on the eve of the Festival, which eventually placed only sixth, did not only have. And it was she, supported by colleagues like Elodie, who launched the theme. “There must be something unconscious and atavistic that leads not to vote for women,” said the Roman singer -songwriter, implicitly referring to sexism. But is there really a gender discrimination towards Italian singers?

Women always high in Sanremo

The evidence of the data does not seem to support this hypothesis: women in the 70s and 80s arrived on average higher than what happens in the contemporary Sanremo. If it were a mere sexist question, we should expect at least that the gender gap would gradually decrease, not to increase. Do we really want to argue that Italy of the last century was less sexist than today? All macrostatistic data tell us the opposite, why should Sanremo exception? Furthermore, if it were mainly a male chauvinist question, why in recent years the men who have won the festival (or have gone close to us) represent anything but machist models? First of all Mahmood and Marco Mengoni, but also Lucio Corsi himself, who brought a real hymn against the stereotype of the “Alfa” stereotype on stage. An outsider, with a clearly lower fanbase than that of other singers, who arrives according to thanks only to the strength of his song. Because in Sanremo his career is not rewarded, but the song, with all due respect to Elodie who spoke of “lack of respect” towards Giorgia.

Men who speak of love

The truth is that men do not win in Sanremo, but men who talk about love. This is the only great constant that has distinguished the festival since its dawn and which probably has to do with its target. The most probable hypothesis is that they vote above all women, in particular young girls, extremely fascinated by the romantic man who opens sentimentally. Perhaps also because we are not very used to seeing it in real life, given that man tends more, by gender role, to suppress his emotions.

Disadvantaged women: labile arguments

The rappers themselves, who have built a career and a character on the Machista stereotype, and sometimes also on sexism and male chauvinism, at the Festival they are forced to bring love songs if they want to climb the rankings, see Lazza and Geolier (the latter, With the voting system this year, he would have won the last edition, further lengthening the series of male victories). Consequently, at least as long as there will be televoting, it is extremely probable that those men who bring poignant love songs will continue to win, better even if they are young and attractive boys. So let’s put our hearts in peace and avoid every year to exploit this stale controversy, camping labile ideological arguments totally deemed by the facts.