Sanremo, the report cards of the first evening: promoted and rejected





Of course, giving votes after Jovanotti’s performance-event makes you pale, but so much. Irony aside, the wait is over. The 29 songs chosen by Carlo Conti have all been pitted in almost five hours of live. And he told us well, because with this overdose of music he could have been worse. The applause goes all to Carlo Conti, who managed to perfectly orchestrate the performances of all the big names in the race, reducing the TV show to the bone and closing at 1: 20, in advance of ten minutes compared to the lineup.

The tears with Cristicchi, the mystical moment with Giorgia, the consecration of Achille Lauro. Surprise Lucio Corsi. Young people are young – and feel – the pillars do not collapse. The ‘the song’ is missing, more than someone instead could be done quietly.

Gaia, 5

Ragà, who calls? “I call, call you, call me, call you,” the orchestra makes the ballet, in fact there is little to play. The success of “Sex and Samba” is a distant memory. But above all, who is the stylist?

Francesco Gabbani, 8

Impeccable. Absolute master of the stage, precise voice and song that once again center. Gabbani alla Ariston is like rum in the Babà. Essential.

Rkomi, 4

The jacket open on the naked chest distracts. And fortunately, because the piece despite the straight case is almost anonymous and is lost in the long tail, even if it is among the first to sing.

Noemi, 8 and a half

Chapeau. Best voice to tell a finished story is not there. A stamp that scratches like few others. On stage brings all his artistic maturity and a song that is a bomb.

Irama, 7

It will take a conteiner just to transport the coat to Sanremo. Golden swabs and straps from General Bucano the screen almost as its interpretation. With this piece he does not leave his comfort zone, but why should he? We like it so, heartfelt.

Coma_cose, 7

There are those who already sing “hearts” and who mind. The corpse wedding look of California is the only out of tune note. Okay, they too is not that they are so vocally precise, but they give us a sensational catchphrase. It is now official, they are the new Al Bano and Romina.

Simone Cristicchi, 10

He arrives, sings, leaves and leaves us in a valley of tears. A poetry on the strongest and most universal love, that between a son and his mother, who juggles with extraordinary intensity between the story of the disease and gratitude. Over 30 have a broken heart, the under have yet to understand it. Cristicchi’s powerful pen was missing in Sanremo.

Marcella Bella, 6 and a half

Marcella, teach us to be so bitch. “Diamond leather” is the female redemption after decades of hegemony of “minuet”. Other than “I’m yours, when you want, on nights more than ever” … long steps and pedaling, ah beautiful! Iconic.

Achille Lauro, 9

Elegance to sell, not only in the look. The song is an exciting praise to youth love. Rough but wonderfully romantic text, retro melody with a dizzying final sax. It is not wrong. This festival is its consecration in the Olympus of the best Italian artists.

Giorgia, 10

It’s all voice. If it had not been for the video message of Pope Francis, his would have been the only divine moment of the evening. At this point, since we are on the subject, we thank the very high for giving us this celestial artist. Amen.

Willie Peyote, 7 and a half

The sharp irony is his trademark and gives us another spot on very spot on, a fun social portrait with an incisive sound. It is among the few truly original pieces of this festival.

Rose Villain, 6

The challenge to Elodie was officially launched. That “si ” preta” shouted by the audience – which in Neapolitan literally means “you are a stone”, or a great bona – attests it. “Outlaw” and indisputable pussies, as however the fact that the song of last year was more beautiful. However, the piece works, and she breaks on stage.

Olly, 8 and a half

He dressed in the dark, but he is forgiven with an excellent interpretation. The real nostalgia is that of not being more twenty years to fall in love with Olly, but we Millenials do you care and we fall in love with this boy who wonderfully sings a lost love. In a year he grew up a lot. However it goes, it’s his Sanremo.

Elodie, 7

Simply goddess, even in a foil version. He has the right piece for the radio but also for her. A winning ‘paraculato’, we would say if the festival was done in the Quartaccio.

Shablo, Guè, Joshua, torment, 7 and a half

Finally hip hop. Theirs is a piece that stands out from the others, an urban that comes from the first to the last note. Finally something different.

Massimo Ranieri, 7

The song does not come to the first listening, but perhaps not even the second. After that, the ‘usual’: majestic voice, deep and theatrical interpretation. And what do you want to tell him?

Tony Effe, 6 and a half

Cleaning operation, starting from the outfit. Coatto but without the fluffness of ordinance and golden teeth, candid (at least with the dress). In the text no “bitch”, but a woman she loves. No trap, the piece is a Roman Stornello in a pop key. Practically for three minutes it is another Tony Effe, who wants to archive criticism and controversy with this love song. Hard to be admitted, but mission accomplished.

Serena Brancale, 7

Percussion and voice. If he sings it and he plays it, but above all he makes him dance with a deep sound like the south he brings to the stage. The revelation of this festival.

Brunori Sas, 8

The best songwriter we have today. The delicacy with which he tells the joys but also the fears of paternity is moving. A nice gift to see him in the race in Sanremo as a bulwark of beautiful and level music.

Modà, 6

Kekko is the Mara of Modà, in the end never gives up. And it is a pleasure to see him again on this stage to sing (and well) love as it was done once.

Clara, 6

One blow to the radio and the other to Tiktok. She is splendid, but still artistically unripe.

Lucio Corsi, 8

Sing “I wanted to be a tough” Winx dressed. Simply brilliant. The song is a nursery rhyme on modern times and a beautiful praise of fragility. What a beautiful surprise.

Fedez, 7 and a half

Mourning dress, including eyes, gives the only rap piece in the race. And it’s a great piece. Depression, psychotropic drugs, paranoia, a complicated story. Fedez naked and raw. Much better on stage than on social media.

Bresh, 5

Refrain from the judgment the sensitive to the leather nail from which appreciable bibs peek. The rest will agree that we are in front of a fair teen piece, but nothing more.

Sarah Toscano, 5 and a half

The song is not bad, even if he remembers Mika’s “Bolero” and she is not Baby K.

Joan Thiele, 4

The rock effort is appreciable, but little and nothing of the text is understood. The instruction booklet of the washing machine could also sing and we would not notice the difference. The piece lasts the time of a quick washing at 30 degrees.

Rocco Hunt, 6 and a half

The rapper good boy. The origins, the places of the childhood, the old friendships and the difficulties of the suburbs. There is a lot in this song and Rocco Hunt sings it with the grit of the scugnizzo who became ‘Nu Buon Guaglione’.

Francesca Michielin, 7

Someone in Sanremo who removes the evil eye from Michielin. The fall during the tests, the problems with the headset at the beginning of the performance, certainly luck has not been at home for now, yet she breaks despite the accidents on the way. Energy, pathos and a beautiful song. Really a nice return.

The Kolors, 7

A little Michael Jackson, a little Malgioglio. Stash gives a blow to the style and one on the trash, apparently the secret of such success. Yet another hit.

