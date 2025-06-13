Scabies in Italy increasing, 750% more cases: what it is, symptoms and how to recognize itching

The scabies recognizes it from the itching and the presence of skin lesions called papules.



The cases of scabiesin particular in Lazio and Emilia Romagna, where it was registered an increase in outbreaks up to 750% between 2020 and 2023. This is confirmed by the Italian Society of Dermatology and sexually transmitted diseases (SIDEMAST). Scabbia is a skin infection due to acroc Sarcoptes Scabiei and characterized by a intense and persistent itching. Among the hypotheses that could explain the phenomenon there are: the coexistence phase in Lockdown in the residences for the elderly during the pandemic, the resumption of post Covid mass tourism, with frequent overcrowding situations, and the development of the resistance to scabicidal drugsin particular the permethrin which would seem to be not very effective in the treatment of the disease. It is transmitted for Direct contact with an infected person or surfaces And it affects more elderly children and the elderly over 80, especially if in situations of coexistence in close contact and inadequate hygiene conditions.

Cases of scabies increasing in Italy: the situation

The scabies is listed among the so -called neglected tropical diseasesthat is, diseases transmitted by pathogenic agents (such as viruses, bacteria, protozoa) who, despite being responsible for thousands of deaths every year in the poorest tropical countries, are not adequately contrasted in these countries. According to a report by the Italian Agency of the drug and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità today, also because of the climate change, of international tourism and globalization, these diseases are taking on a worrying relief and are a public health problem Even in countries where they had been non -existent or had been “eradicated” for some time.

In addition to the aforementioned 750% increase in cases of scabies in just three years, a report of the infectious diseases service of the Piedmont Region indicates that In 2023 2,023 cases of scabies were notified in the region (equal to an incidence of 47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) almost doubled value compared to the previous year. Among the adults, the most affected were the Over 80with a quadruplicated incidence from 2019 to 2023 and with 18% of Community outbreaks in RSA. A large slice of contagi also takes place in children and adolescents between 5 and 18 years of age.

What is scabies and how it is transmitted

Scabbia is a parasitic infection, or rather a skin infestation which is transmitted by direct contact, caused by the chorus of scabies (Sarcoptes Scabiei Var. Hominis) which can only reproduce as a guest of warm -blooded animals, including man. The mite digs a sort of tunnels undergo to lay the eggs and reproduce. The eggs hatch after 3-4 days and the larvae goes up on the surface of the skin to colonize other areas of the body. The mite can survive out of the guest no more than 1 or 2 days. After the first infection, incubation period is quite long (on average 3 weeks), but becomes rapid in case of reinfection (1-4 days).

AND’ highly contagious And it can be transmitted by direct contact with infected person (for example through sexual intercourse) or by indirect contact between a potential guest and an object or a contaminated surface (such as clothes, towels and sheets). The contagion, favored by little hygiene conditions even if it is not directly linked to the presence of dirt, is however related to the coexistence between individuals in the family or community, Especially in places where several people coexist for a long time, such as schools, hospitalizations, RSA and hospitals, detention centers, summer coloniesand is favored by inadequate hygienic conditions.

What are the symptoms of scabies and how it is recognized

The main symptom is the itching very persistent especially during the night and mainly localized to wristsalong the side surfaces of the fingers, on the palms of the hands, in the axillary folds and in the periomelical area and in the same areas, skin lesions called called called on the skin papuleswith a squamous appearance.

Papules from Scabbia.



Particularly alarming is the presence of the same symptoms within the family unit or a cohabiting group. The symptomatology and injuries once started the treatment, require Up to 3 weeks before disappearing.

What to do against the parasitic disease: care and prophylaxis measures

Scabies as an infectious disease it is subject to notificationor reporting by the attending physician to the competent health authorities. In the presence of symptoms such as itching and redness, especially if more people in the same family unit, the dermatologists of the Italian Society of dermatology and sexually transmitted diseases provide some indications to follow:

Promptly consult the doctor and Avoid the so said “do it yourself” ;

; In case of ascertained diagnosis of scabies, treat all close contacts, even if asymptomatic;

even if asymptomatic; Wash clothes and sheets at high temperature (60 ° C).

Furthermore, contaminated objects that cannot be washed go hermetically sealed and kept closed a couple of weeks and floors and surfaces must be washed with products chlorine -based detergents.

To date, even if the treatment of scabies is less effective, it is carried out with creams based on permethrinapplied all over the body in the evening and left to act for at least 8 hours. Although an increase in resistance to scabicidal drugs, in particular to permethrin itself, which would seem to have become not very effective in the treatment of the disease, is still still considered the first choice drug Both for the therapy and for the prophylaxis of cohabitants.