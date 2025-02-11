Scandalous but not too much: Sanremo and its first evening rebels





Everything is ready for Sanremo, with the gossip car that has already set in motion well in advance. The Italian people, pending the Eternal Sacred Triad of the Festival – conductor, singers, orchestra – is now also used to a fourth essential element: the “curtain”, that scene, more or less studied at the table, which makes us feel everyone heard A little more transgressive without getting up from the sofa. Every year there is one and every year we fall.

The festival is the festival is the rebellion ground is like believing that the Esselunga sushi is authentic Japanese cuisine. Sanremo is a perfectly oiled car for one purpose: the share. And the share, ladies and gentlemen, does not like unexpected events. This event blocks Italy for five days, stuff that not even the World Cup final or the announcement of a tomb amnesty. In 2024 he glued more than 14 million people in front of the TV: half to enjoy it, the other half to hate him live on X. But where is the transgression? Let’s retrace some history.

1950s and 1960s: the scandal of opening the arms

Domenico Modugno, in 1958, made everyone tremble only because he opened his arms as he sang “in the blue painted blue”. Before him, the artists paraded on the stage so composed of seeming puppets. Celentano in 1961 Scandalizes by turning his back to the public with “24,000 kisses”. Too rock for the delicate palate of the Sanremo. And in 1965 Bobby alone shows upr with mascara: open heaven! But the 1960s also bring the only real tragedy of the festival. In 1967 Luigi Tenco committed suicide in the hotel after being eliminated from the race. His farewell ticket accuses the public of having rewarded songs of little value. But the show must continue.

70s: the feminists lead the singer

In the years of the dispute, Sanremo also has its moments of messy. In 1976 Antonio Buonomo sings “The Feminist” with verses like: “Burn a Reggipe in the square, while perhaps for spite you put it in bed”. The day after 15 activists they wait for him out of the hotel and fill him with slaps. Posters with the writing “daughter, wife, mother, we have the square ovaries” do the news of the newspapers. In 1978 Rino Gaetano sings “Gianna” and pronounced the word “sex” for the first time. The Italian right -minded Italy. But the real rebellion is its look: fracture, cylinder and minefresses air. Jury and public are divided. Today is legend.

80s: Benigni, Vasco and Bertè’s belly

In 1980 Roberto Benigni insulted the Pope live by calling him “Wojtilaccio” and stumbled a 45 second kiss with Olimpia Carlisi. The festival trembles. In 1983 Vasco Rossi performed with “reckless life”, but instead of concluding the playback, he gets off the stage leaving the ending at the musical base. “So much about the race he didn’t give a damn,” he will say later. In 1986 Loredana Bertè presented herself dressed in eight months pregnant, miniskirt and fake baby bump. Bewilderment and indignation. Today who remembers the song?

90s: the unemployed and the buffalo buffaloes

In 1995 a man threatened to jump from the ariston balcony. Pippo Baudo saves him and is acclaimed like a hero. Years later, the guy confesses that it was all a frame. In 1996 Elio and the tense stories make the circus with “La Terra dei Cachi”, a sharp satire on Italy. Seconds come. Then the scandal of the votes breaks out: “We would have won, but it was too much for Sanremo”. Anna Oxa in 1999 exhibited a thong during her performance. Scandal, but without following: what song was it?

From 2000 to today: from “where Bugo” to pre -packaged rebels

In 2001 Brian Molko dei Placebo destroys the guitar on stage. For Ariston it is an extreme punk gesture, but in rock it has happened since 1967. In 2010 the orchestra protests against the second place of Pupo, Emanuele Filiberto and Canonici launching the scores in the air. Revolution or despair?

In 2020 Morgan changed the lyrics of the song to insult Bugo, which goes from the stage. Vera rebellion or well -orchestrated theater? “What’s going on? Where is Bugo?” However, it remains history. It is the cult scene of all the editions of the Festival.

In recent years, rebellion has become more … tame. Achille Lauro from 2019 to 2022 is the king of provocation: St. Francis, the kiss with Boss Doms, the baptism live. Blanco destroys the flowers on stage and we only talk about that. Ghali says “stop the genocide” and the festival turns into a geopolitical controversy in the early evening.

Sanremo 2025: who will be the rebel on duty?

On the eve of the 2025 edition, the real question is: what will be the “curtain” of this year? A saffic kiss? A singer who undresses? A politician who throws himself on stage to make propaganda? To stay alive, the festival needs an annual scandal, whether it is authentic or pre -packaged.

But, after all, what does it matter? Every year we fall. And every year, punctual, we return in front of the TV for five days, ready to indignation and comment on social media. Because Sanremo is Sanremo.