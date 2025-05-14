Seismic swarm at Campi Flegrei and 46 slight shocks: the Ingv bulletin after yesterday’s earthquake

A few hours after the strong shock of magnitude 4.4 with an epicenter in Pozzuoli which hit the Campi Flegrei and Naples causing the evacuation of schools and universities and a temporary paralysis of the trains, the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) published the last weekly bulletin monitoring of the area, referring to the week From 5 to 11 May 2025in which the seismic swarm in progress is highlighted yesterday and now finished, which until the time of publication had recorded 32 shocks including the M4.4, one M3.5 and one M3.3. This swarm interrupted a period of seismic tranquility relativity In the Flegrei fields that have been persisted for a few weeks: from 5 to 11 May the area had been shaken by 46 low intensity events with maximum magnitude 2.3, in line with the previous week.

For the rest, the bulletin confirms a lifting speed of the soil due to the bradisism of 15 millimeters per month from the first days of April. The geochemistry of the area is stable, with an average temperature of 97 ° C recorded at the main fumarola of Pisciarelli, even if Gas emissions are in a trend of increase. The bulletin concludes that there are currently no clues that can suggest a rapid evolution of the activity in the Flegrea area.

Seismicity and geochemistry: the shocks before the seismic swarm in the Flegrei camps

During the week from 5 to 11 May they were recorded 46 Earthquake shocks with maximum magnitude 2.3with 3 earthquakes of magnitude greater than 1.0. All earthquakes, as usual for a bradisismic territory such as the phlegreian area, are superficial with hypocenter ranging for just under 1 km about 5 km deep.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the week from 5 May to 11 May 2025. Credit: Ingv



The geochemical parameters of the area remain almost stable, without significant variations in the flows of fluids and emissions. This is not surprising because the variations in geochemical parameters are rather slow and to be appreciated it takes periods of years. From last summer, for example, in correspondence with the average decrease in soil lifting, there has been a significant Increase in the flow of co 2 in the Pisciarelli area.

CO2 flow trend in the Pisciarelli area from June 2022. Credit: Ingv



Ground deformations to the Flegrei camps: bradisism stable

Flegreian braiseismic lifting continues at an average speed of 15± 5 millimeters per month since the beginning of April. The value is decreasing compared to 30 millimeters per month media recorded by the seismic swarm of mid -February, which also produced a shock of magnitude 3.9. This seismic swarm interrupted a lifting speed trend of 10 millimeters per month which continued from August 2024.

From 1 January 2024 the Terra di Pozzuoli district has risen to 27 centimeters.

Lifting curve at the ground district from 1 January 2024 to 11 May 2025. Credit: Ingv



Ingv bulletin of 13 May 2025: the synthesis

According to the latest week of the Vesuvian Observatory (Ingv), the activity of the Campi Flegrei remains substantially stable and for this reason significant short -term events are not expected. Here is the summary of the bulletin: