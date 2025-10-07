Seismic swarms at the Flegrei fields and earthquake shocks of magnitude up to 3.3: the last INGV bulletin

The results of the weekly bulletin of the Ingv published on 7 October.



To the Clarge phlegrei Seismicity returns to increase with two Seismic swarms And 125 earthquakesof maximum magnitude 3.3recorded in the week from 29 September to 5 October. This is what emerges from the last Ingv bulletin, which while confirming an increase in seismic activity compared to the previous week, did not highlight significant short -term evolutions. The lifting of the soil due to bradyseismin fact, remains stable at a speed of 15 ± 3 mm per monthwhile the geochemical parameters of the area confirm the long -term trend, with the Fumarola di Pisciarelli which records an average temperature of ~ 94 ° C.

The earthquakes at the Flegrei camps and the two seismic swarms

From 29 September to 5 October the Ingv located at the Flegrei Campi 125 earthquakesof magnitude included Between 0.0 and 3.3. Among these, 65 shocks were recorded in the context of two Seismic swarmsthe first occurred on October 2 (53 earthquakes and maximum magnitude 2.7) and the second on October 4 (12 earthquakes and maximum magnitude 3.3).

As often happens in areas such as the phlegrean, the shocks have a reduced depth, typical of the bradisismic seismicity which is caused by the rise of soil and not by the activation of fault. In particular, the hypocenter were detected at a depth between 0.69 km and 2.88 km.

The map of the hypocenter of earthquakes located at the Flegrei camps in the week from 29 September to 5 October. Credit: ingv



From the point of view of the geochemistrythe parameters prove to be in line with the trends of the area, both at the level of gas flows emitted and in terms of temperature of the fumaroles. In the last week, in particular, the temperature has shown an average value of ~ 94 ° Ctemperature close to the condensation of the smoky fluid.

Data on bradisism and soil lifting

The average lift speed of the soil remains unchanged with a rate of 15 ± 3 millimeters per montha speed that is confirmed by the beginning of April and in a clear decrease compared to the 30 millimeters per month recorded between mid -February and late March, but an increase compared to the 10 millimeters per month detected between the last months of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

From January 2024 the total lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite (Rione Terra), at the center of the volcanic caldera, was of 34 centimeters.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 05/10/2025. Credit: ingv



The last bulletin on the Flegrei fields in summary

The last weekly bulletin on the monitoring of the Campi Flegrei did not highlight particular signs of short -term evolution of the situation in the area. In particular: