Seismicity increases in the Campi Flegrei, 166 earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 2.5: the latest INGV bulletin

The results of the INGV weekly bulletin on the Campi Flegrei.



To the Phlegraean Fields seismicity is increasing again, even if the earthquake shocks are confirmed to be of low intensity: 166 earthquakes Of maximum magnitude 2.5 recorded in the week between 6 and 12 October, of which 81 occurred during 5 seismic swarms. This is therefore a slight increase compared to the 125 earthquakes localized in the last week: on the contrary, the lifting of the ground due to the bradyseism remained unchanged, with a rate of 15 ±3 mm per month, and the geochemical parameters confirm the long-term trend, with the Pisciarelli fumarole recording an average temperature of ~94°C.

Despite a greater number of earthquakes detected, there is no need to worry: in the weekly bulletin the INGV did not highlight elements that can suggest evolutions significant in the short term.

5 seismic swarms and 166 earthquakes in the Campi Flegrei in the last week

From 6 to 12 October the INGV located at the Campi Flegrei 166 earthquakeswith a magnitude between 0.0 and 2.5. Among these, 81 tremors were recorded during five seismic swarms:

The first seismic swarm it started at 06:05 am 06/10 with a total of 7 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 1.5 which occurred in the area of

Solfatara.

it started at 06:05 am with a total of of maximum magnitude which occurred in the area of Solfatara. The second it started at 11:46 am 08/10 with 5 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 1.7 which occurred in the Pozzuoli-Solfatara area.

it started at 11:46 am with of maximum magnitude which occurred in the Pozzuoli-Solfatara area. The third it started at 02:05 am 11/10, with 17 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 1.8 which occurred in the area

Pozzuoli-Solfatara.

it started at 02:05 am with of maximum magnitude which occurred in the area Pozzuoli-Solfatara. The fourth it started at 2.33pm 11/10 with 26 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 1.7 which occurred in the Pozzuoli-Solfatara area;

it started at 2.33pm with of maximum magnitude which occurred in the Pozzuoli-Solfatara area; The fifth it started at 3.01pm 12/10with 26 earthquakes of maximum magnitude 2.5which occurred in the Solfatara area.

As often happens in areas such as the Phlegraean one, the tremors have a reduced depthtypical of bradyseismic seismicity which is caused by the rising of the ground and not by the activation of faults. In particular, hypocenters were detected at depths between 0.58 km and 2.97 km.

The map of the hypocenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei in the week from 6 to 12 October. Credit: INGV



From the point of view of geochemistryhowever, the parameters are confirmed in line with the trends of the area, both in terms of gas flows emitted and in terms of temperature of the fumaroles. In the last week, in particular, the temperature has shown an average value of ~94°Ctemperature close to the condensation of the fumarolic fluid.

Data on bradyseism and ground uplift

Looking instead at bradyseism, the average speed of ground rise remained unchanged with a rate of 15±3 mm per montha speed that has been stable since the beginning of April and a clear decrease compared to the average 30 millimeters per month recorded between mid-February and the end of March, but an increase compared to the 10 millimeters per month recorded between the last months of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

Since January 2024, the total uplift recorded at the RITE GNSS station (Rione Terra), at the center of the volcanic caldera, has been 34.5 centimetres.

Ground uplift rate in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 10/12/2025. Credit: INGV



The latest bulletin on the Campi Flegrei in summary

The latest weekly bulletin on the monitoring of the Campi Flegrei did not highlight any particular signs of short-term evolution of the situation in the area. In particular, three parameters were taken into consideration: