Seismicity with 53 light earthquakes falls to the Campi Flegrei: the new Ingv bulletin

To the Campi Flegrei Seismicity falls, while bradisism and geochemical parameters are confirmed stable. According to what reported in the weekly bulletin of the Vesuviano-Engv Observatory, between 4 and 10 August they were registered 53 earthquakes, of maximum magnitude 2.2. This marks a decrease in the activity compared to the previous week, when the shocks were 84, half of which took place within 3 seismic swarms. The bulletin, however, does not report the earthquake of magnitude 2.3 detected on 11 August at 20:41, with an epicenter identified a Pozzuoliat the limit with the Agnano area, at a depth of 3 km.

The soil lifting speed continues with an average value of about 15 mm per monthin line with the trend that began in April 2025. No relevant variation also for geochemical parameters, with the temperature of the Fumarola di Pisciarelli which stands again around the 94 ° C. Consequently, on the basis of the framework outlined, the INGV did not highlight elements such as to suggest significant short -term evolutions.

The data on earthquakes and geochemics of the Flegrei Campi

In the week from 14 to 20 July, at the Flegrei Campi were detected in total 53 shockswith magnitude between 0.0 and 2.2 and only 9 earthquakes of magnitude greater than 1. As often happens in this area, the depth of the shock has been quite superficial, oscillating between 0.93 km and 3.13 km.

The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei Campi in the week from 4 to 10 August. Credit: ingv



From the point of view geochemicalthe heating and pressurization trends of the hydrothermal system and increase in the flow of fluids emitted are confirmed. Similarly, i carbon dioxide flows (CO 2 ) From the ground measured in the Pisciarelli station they did not show significant variations compared to previous periods.

Bradisism confirms stable: lifting speed of 15 mm per month

As already mentioned, the lifting of the soil due to bradisism has remained constant. Since the beginning of April 2025, the average land lifting speed is approximately 15 ± 3 mm per month: It is a speed halved compared to that recorded between mid -February and late March 2025, when the lifting of the soil had reached 30 millimeters per month.

From January 2024 the total lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite (Rione Terra) is approximately 31.5 cm.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 10/08/2025. Credit: ingv



The summary of the weekly bulletin of 12 August

In summary, in the week between 4 and 10 August the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv highlighted that: