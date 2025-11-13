Selena y Los Dinos: when the documentary on the queen of Tex-Mex music Selena Quintanilla comes out

Thirty years after the death of Selena Quintanilla, absolute symbol of Latin music and icon of pride for millions of fans around the world, the artist is the protagonist of a documentary that aims to excite and move. It is called “Selena y Los Dinos” and is the new Netflix original production, an intimate and vibrant story that reconstructs the rise of the singer and her family, from the small stages of Texas to international triumphs. Directed by Isabel Castro, the film is a portrait of talent, determination and love for music, constructed through never-before-seen materials from Quintanilla’s private archive.

Who was Selena

Born in 1971 in Lake Jackson (Texas), Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was the greatest interpreter of Tejano, a musical genre that combines pop, ranchera music and Tex-Mex influences. His career began early, as the voice of the family group Selena y Los Dinos, together with his brothers AB and Suzette. Initially hindered by a world dominated by men, the young Selena conquers the public with charisma, sensuality and a voice that soon becomes unmistakable. In the 90s he became a phenomenon and the album “Amor Prohibido” and the subsequent “Dreaming of You” marked his definitive international consecration. In 1994 she won a very prestigious Grammy Award, the first Tejano woman to do so. But the dream was shattered far too soon: on March 31, 1995, at just 23 years old, Selena was killed by Yolanda Saldívar, president of her fan club and manager of her boutiques, discovered by the singer stealing money for both projects she managed. The death shocks all of Latin America and beyond; transforms the young artist into an immortal myth.

Selena y Los Dinos: what the documentary shows us

“Selena y Los Dinos” is the story of Selena’s life, but approached with a new perspective, told through the eyes of the family and of the deceased artist herself. Director Isabel Castro has in fact had access to hundreds of hours of private films, videotapes, interviews and recordings never made public: fragments that restore the portrait of an ironic, ambitious girl very close to her roots. We see the Selena of backstage and van trips, of laughing with her brothers and of the first record contracts signed with enthusiasm. We also discover the young woman aware of the challenges of being a Mexican-American artist in a still closed industry. The documentary gives space to the voices of Suzette Quintanilla, AB, her mother Marcella – who speaks publicly for the first time in thirty years – and Chris Pérez, the husband Selena married in secret. What emerges is a broad picture of family life and a singer who, despite the brevity of her parable, managed to have a lot of influence on Latin music.

Selena y Los Dinos: when it comes out on Netflix

After its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and presentations at SXSW and the Miami Film Festival, where it received the Audience Award, “Selena y Los Dinos” arrives worldwide on Netflix on November 17, 2025.

Selena y Los Dinos: the official trailer

