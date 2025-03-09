Seven false myths about the flu: we dispel the seasonal hoaxes





We are immersed in a particularly complicated flu season. Not only for the intensification of the circulation of viruses but also for a health system already put to the test and every year, with the arrival of the flu, the usual nonsense also return. Here are seven false myths to be dismantled once and for all.

It’s just a cold.

The flu is much more serious than a trivial cold. High fever, muscle pain, exhaustion and risk of complications make it a disease not to be underestimated, especially for the elderly and fragile subjects. A cold can bother, but rarely forces to bed for days. If the cold – caused by a wide range of fairly common viruses – mainly affects the upper respiratory tract, such as the nose and the throat, the influence is caused by a specific virus that also affects the low respiratory tract and can lead to more serious complications, such as pneumonia and bronchopneumonia, especially in elderly people, in young children and in subjects with pre -existing conditions. If I take the cold, the flu comes to me.

The cold does not trigger the influence, which is caused by viruses and is transmitted by air or by contact with contaminated surfaces. Staying outdoors will not get sick, but closing in crowded and not very ventilated places. Although the cold is not the direct cause of getting sick, the conditions it involves (closed environment, lowering of the immune defenses, etc.) can increase the risk of viral infections. If I’m young and healthy, I don’t need the vaccine

The vaccine is not just for the elderly and fragile. Protecting itself also means reducing virus circulation and protecting those who are most vulnerable. In addition, even a healthy young man can run into serious complications. Antibiotics take care of the flu

The flu is viral and antibiotics only serve against bacteria. Taking them unnecessarily not only is useless, but contributes to antibiotics resistance, a global health problem. Your general practitioner may prescribe antibiotics during a flu infection only if suspected bacterial superinfections. The influence can weaken the immune system and prepare for secondary bacterial infections, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, otitis or sinusitis. In these cases, antibiotics are prescribed to treat these bacterial infections that develop following viral infection. The influence is treated with vitamin C.

Vitamin C is not an anti -influence therapy. Many believe that high doses of vitamin C can “cure” colds or influence, but scientific evidence do not support this theory. The treatment for influence should focus on rest, hydration and antiviral drugs (if prescribed by the doctor). In addition, the best way to protect yourself from influence remains the annual vaccination. Vitamin C can be part of a healthy diet, but cannot replace prevention measures such as vaccine and is not a treatment for influenza. The vaccine is not needed because the virus changes continuously

Even if it changes, the vaccine still reduces the risk of complications and hospitalizations. Every year, the flu vaccination campaign in Italy is a crucial test bench for our public health. The importance of starting the campaign as soon as possible is essential to prevent peaks of contagues and protect above all the most vulnerable categories. The timely management of vaccination is the key to prevent the seasonal wave of influence from becoming a health crisis. If I have no high fever, it is not influence

Some people develop milder symptoms but can still transmit the virus. Cough, sore throat, general malaise and muscle pain are signs not to be underestimated. That’s why paying attention when you are sick is an act of responsibility.

The influence is not to be taken undergrown, but not even to be mysteries with unnecessary buffaloes. Inquiring and protecting yourself is the best defense for itself and for others. Seasonal hoaxes on influenza not only deceive people but also compromise our ability to seriously face a disease that, if not managed correctly, can put the health of the community at risk. Inquiring, vaccinating and adopting responsible behavior is the only way to protect ourselves and others.