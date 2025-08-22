Seven films and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend (22-24 August)

This Friday, our streaming advice for first videos are dedicated in particular to those who have returned from holidays and need to distract themselves in order not to think about the imminent return to work. So for this weekend our suggestions are particularly numerous: among the news we point out the romantic film the map that leads me to you, the new episode of The Summer in your eyes 3 and the film Sleeping Dogs. But then do not forget the section of the expiring titles, among which we remind you in particular two cult TV series of the early 2000s such as Supernatural and Cold Case. The choice is to you and good weekend!

The map that leads me to you (film Original USA, sentimental genre) – release date 20 August

“The map that leads me to you” tells the story of Heather (CLINE), a young woman who leaves for an adventurous journey through Europe together with her best friends before returning to life she has planned perfectly. However, when Jack (APA) crosses, a magnetic and mysterious stranger, the immediate attraction between them will kick off an emotional journey that neither could have predicted. While the feeling between them becomes more and more profound, secret, life choices and hidden truths will test their bond and will change her life in ways that she would never have imagined. From the director Lasse Hallström (Dear John, close to you I am not afraid) this exciting adaptation of JP Monninger’s novel about love, fate and courage to choose his own way arrives.

The review of La Map that leads me to you

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 8 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 18 August

Episode title: Amoroso triangle. After a painful revelation, Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad are forced to sleep all together in the same small room. The tension is very high and Belly has to deal with the past and the present to decide his future.

The Summer review in your eyes 3

Sleeping Dogs (Film 2024) – Available from August 15th

By suffering from memory loss, a former murderer detective tries to solve a brutal murder that he cannot remember. As he brings together the tests of a ten -year investigation, he discovers a left network of buried secrets linked to his forgotten past.

Under the surface (film 2019) – expiration date 1 September

The survey on a young escort found dead in a luxury hotel brings detectives on a dangerous track, unleashing controversy among the local authorities of the rich town.

COP CAR (FILM 2015) – Despite date 1 September

From the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), an adrenaline Road Thriller with Kevin Bacon. Two ten years old children discover an abandoned police steering wheel in a field and to have fun decide to borrow it. Sheriff Kretzer immediately puts himself on their tracks to resume the car and everything that is hidden in the trunk.

I Magnifici 7 (Film 2016) – Despite date 1 September

The director Antoine Fuqua revisits this classic of the western genre in which seven mercenaries come together to save a village with the planned sordids of an unscrupulous businessman. With Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio and Peter Sarsgaard!

Stargate (Film 1994) – Despite date 1 September

An artifact found in Egypt is a door to another world.

Nicholas Nickleby (Film 2002) – Despite date 1 September

Nicholas and his family made a comfortable life. When the father dies the family falls into poverty, and Nicholas, his sister and mother leave for London to ask for help from his uncle Ralph. But unfortunately the uncle has still intentions …

Supernatural (TV series 2006, seasons 1-15) – expiration date 1 September

“Supernatural” brings spectators to a new exciting journey of the thrill in a dark world. Two brothers, tied by blood and a tragedy to a dangerous mission, travel from Colorado to Nebraska and Wisconsin, facing creatures that for many exist only in fairy tales, superstitions and nightmares …

Cold Case: The Complete Series (TV series 2005, seasons 1-7) – expiration date 1 September

The detective Lilly Rush investigates “unsolved crimes” for the Police of Philadelphia, reopening old cases of pending murders, using today’s science and finding new clues on crimes once considered unsolvable.