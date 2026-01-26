Seven films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (26 January – 1 February)

January is coming to an end, and in these cold days you might need some advice on choosing what to watch on Prime Video: here we are with our streaming recommendations chosen from the latest news and expiring titles. Among the new releases we highlight the action comedy film Fratelli Demolitori, as well as the new episodes of Fallout 2, Beast Games 2 and The Night Manager 2. But as always, also take a look at the films that will be deleted from the catalog in the next few days: we have selected some unmissable gems for you, including a little-known film starring the late Francesco Nuti. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Demolition Brothers (US action comedy film) – streaming from January 28th

Two half-brothers who haven’t spoken to each other in years, Johnny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista), are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they try to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, uncovering a conspiracy that could destroy their family. Together, they are ready to demolish anything that gets in their way.

The trailer and previews of Fratelli Demolitori

Fallout 2 ep. 7 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 28 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Lucy has ended up in the hands of her father, while her brother is looking for solutions.

The review and trailer of Fallout 2

Beast Games 2 episode 6 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 28th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

There are only 13 left, but who will be the thirteenth competitor to emerge from the infamous Beast Games cubes?

The review and trailer of Beast Games 2

Beast Games 3 opens casting to the whole world (including Italy)

The Night Manager 2 ep. 6 (UK thriller TV series) – release date 1 February

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 3 available on January 11th, the other three released weekly every Wednesday until the finale on February 1st.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

The Night Manager 2 review

Terror from Outer Space (1978 horror film) – expiration date February 1st

Elizabeth Driscoll has been noticing unusual behavior in her husband Geoffrey for a few days and discovers his mysterious encounters with strangers. Linked by friendship and professional commitments to Matthew Bennel, deputy inspector of Public Health, the woman expresses her doubts to him.

The fighter (2010 action film) – expiration date February 1st

“Irish” Mickey Ward is a boxer from Boston who, with the help of his half-brother Dicky Eklund, a former boxer and ex-convict, trains to try to overcome his mediocrity and get a chance at the world lightweight title.

Signals from the Future (science fiction film 2009) – expiration date February 1st

In 1958, in an elementary school, some children’s drawings of their vision of the future were enclosed in a time capsule. After 50 years a new generation of students opens the capsule and an enigmatic message is found. The father of a student manages to interpret it: every catastrophic event of the last decades has been predicted and, now, three are missing…

Bull Durham: A Game of Three Hands (2004 comedy film) – due date February 1st

Every season a die-hard fan chooses a protégé to educate in the art of love. This season, he chooses the team’s indomitable pitcher, but ultimately finds his true passion, the team’s catcher.

Dark Places – In dark places (thriller film 2015) – expiry date February 1st

From the author of the Best Seller “The Lying Love – Gone Girl”. The sole survivor of her family’s massacre, Libby (Charlize Theron) lives with the knowledge that she has sentenced her brother to life in prison. When a group of crime enthusiasts convince her to re-examine the events, Libby must question what she has always believed to be the truth.

Son Happy (1983 comedy film) – expiration date February 1st

A cabaret actor is dumped by his girlfriend and falls into a downward spiral that puts his artistic activity in serious crisis. He wakes up from his torpor and returns to the stage with a show that conquers the audience. And with success will love return too?