Seven films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (6-8 March)

Siren’s Kiss (South Korean drama TV series) – streaming from March 2nd

Number of episodes and release mode: 12 episodes, 2 episodes per week until the 7/4 finale

Investigator Cha Woo-seok (Wi Hajun) receives a strange phone call from an informant who claims to have evidence of a murder related to a fraud case. Before she can reveal the truth, the informant mysteriously dies. Woo-seok’s investigations then lead him to the Royal Auction and its auctioneer, Han Seol-ah (Park Min-young), whose three boyfriends have all died under suspicious circumstances. To find out the truth, or perhaps to test the woman, Woo-seok suggests that she fake a relationship. As he unmasks its secrets, he realizes that he has entered a network from which he will probably never be able to escape and that trying could cost him everything.

Young Sherlock (UK mystery TV series) – release date 4 March at 9am

How many episodes are there and when do they come out: 8 episodes all together

Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After) as Sherlock Holmes, and brought to life by visionary director and executive producer Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that follows the legendary detective’s early adventures. When a charismatic, young and rebellious Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty, he is drawn into a murder investigation that puts his freedom at risk. Sherlock’s first-ever case uncovers a conspiracy that spans the globe, culminating in an explosive confrontation that will change the course of his life forever. Set in vibrant Victorian England and featuring cross-border adventures, the series reveals the early exploits of the anarchic teenager destined to become Baker Street’s most famous resident.

Alex Cross 2 ep. 6 (US crime TV series) – release date 4 March

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

The bond between the vigilantes tightens, as do Alex and Kayla’s investigations into the threats to Durand and the other billionaires involved in a case that takes on increasingly sinister contours.

Osiris (USA 2025 fantasy-horror film) – release date March 2

A US Special Forces unit led by Sergeant Kelly is abducted and awakens on a massive alien ship, surrounded by skinned human bodies. Attacked by hostile creatures, the soldiers team up with Ravi and Anya, a Russian woman who has survived for decades. After harsh clashes they manage to escape, re-emerging in a devastated Paris.

Material Love (US 2025 romance film) – release date March 6

Lucy (Dakota Johnson) is a young, ambitious New York matchmaker who thinks she’s reduced love to a formula. But when she meets a tall, dark, charming “unicorn” (Pedro Pascal) on the same night as a chance encounter with a broke old boyfriend (Chris Evans), she suddenly finds herself torn between the perfect couple and her flawed ex.

The Perfect Illusion: Now You See Me, Now You Don’t (USA action film 2025) – release date 2 March

Ten years have passed since the last appearance on stage of the Knights of Magic, the group of illusionists composed of Atlas, Merritt, Henley and Jack, and a crowded show brings them back to the limelight.

Zack & Miri love at…first sex! (US comedy film 2008) – expiry date March 10th

Zack and Miri are 2 friends who decide to make a porn film to solve their financial problems. After a while they understand that their relationship is more than a friendship.

The City Will Be Destroyed at Dawn (USA Horror Film 2010) – due date March 12

In a terrifying tale of the “American Dream” turned nightmare, the residents of a picturesque Midwestern town begin to succumb to an uncontrollable thirst for violence when a mysterious toxin dissolved in the water supplies transforms all those infected into conscienceless killers.

Confidenza (drama film Italy 2024) – expiry date 11 March

Pietro experiences a stormy love with Teresa. After yet another argument, she gets an idea: tell me something you’ve never told anyone, she suggests, tell me the thing you’re most ashamed of, and I’ll do the same. This way we will remain united forever. They will break up, of course, shortly after.

Fanboys (USA 2009 comedy film) – expiration date March 12

A group of Star Wars fans travel to Skywalker Ranch to steal a copy of “The Phantom Menace,” so their terminally ill friend can see it before it opens in theaters.