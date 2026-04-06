Seven films, two TV series and a documentary to watch on Prime Video this week (6-12 April)

After the revelry of Easter and Easter Monday, are you thinking of spending a few quiet evenings on the sofa? Here are our streaming tips for deciding what to watch on Prime Video in the next few days at the beginning of April 2026. For the news, first of all we have a report: the first two episodes of The Boys 5, the final season of the epic action comedy series, will be released on Wednesday 8 April. We stay on the topic of superheroes by reminding you of the new episode of Invincible 4, and we close the news by notifying you of the release of the documentary Attitudini: None with Aldo, Giovanni & Giacomo. If you prefer a film, go to the expiring section because in the next few days masterpiece films in the history of cinema will disappear from the catalogue. The choice is yours and have a good week!

The Boys 5 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out April 8th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

In the fifth and final season, Homelander dominates the world, completely at the mercy of his irrational and self-centered whims. Hughie, Breastmilk and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “freedom camp”. Annie struggles to organize the resistance against the overwhelming force of the Supers. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe out all Supers from the face of the earth, he will unleash a series of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. The big moment has arrived, folks! Something big is about to happen. The Boys is based on the New York Times best-selling comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers on the series, and is developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The trailer and things to know about The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Aptitudes: none (documentary Italia 2025) – release date 6 April

The documentary tells the story of the comedy trio of Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo, starting from the childhood of the three comedians, through testimonies from family members, collaborators and mentors of the three.

Invincible 4 episode 6 (action animated TV series) – release date 8 April

Episode title: You look terrible. Mark embarks on a dangerous new mission, throwing Debbie into chaos and plunging Eve into uncertainty.

Deadline (USA 1990 horror film) – expiry date 9 April

Seeking answers about the afterlife, a student gets himself killed and immediately revived. With Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon.

A Time to Kill (US thriller film 1998) – expiry date 9 April

A young lawyer defends a black man accused of killing two white men. With Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey.

Third Degree (USA 1990 drama film) – expiry date 9 April

A young assistant district attorney and a former policeman lead an investigation into the killing of a Puerto Rican drug dealer by New York police lieutenant Mike Brennan. It seems like a routine case, but little by little the rot emerges, reaching ever higher levels. With Nick Nolte.

Erin Brockovich – Strong as Truth (USA 2000 drama film) – expiry date 9 April

Erin Brockovich is a young mother who decides to fight for justice with all the means at her disposal. She convinces her employer Ed Marsy to hire her and mount a monumental lawsuit against a giant corporation. With Julia Roberts.

Let’s Get It Over (US comedy film 2013) – expiry date 11 April

During a party at James Franco’s house, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel and many other celebrities find themselves stuck at home while the apocalypse rages outside. The comedy Let’s Get It Over tells the story of six friends trapped in a house after a series of strange and catastrophic events that devastate Los Angeles. With James Franco, Seth Rogen.

Hooligans (UK 2005 drama film) – due date 11 April

Matt Buckner, an American student unfairly expelled from Harvard for a crime he didn’t commit, moves to London with his sister Shannon to seek refuge. Here he meets Pete, who introduces him to the world of football and violent fans. Now his life has changed: Matt has entered a territory where only the law of the road applies and whoever hits harder wins. With Elijah Wood.

Chef – The Perfect Recipe (US comedy film 2014) – expiry date 12 April

Chef Carl Casper suddenly loses his job at a prestigious Los Angeles restaurant for refusing to compromise his creative freedom. With John Leguizamo, Oliver Platt, Robert Downey Jr.