Seven movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Are you looking for tips to decide what to see on first videos in this weekend? Know that you are spoiled for choice. Among the novelties of the catalog, in fact, there are a new episode of Nine Perfect Strangers 2, the film Comedy -Action Deep Cover – undercover actors, the second season of the Italian Comedy series Small fish, a new series entitled when love is a scam: who c **** is Jason Porter? And also three films like Golda, Strange Darling and Xieci minutes. And then obviously there are the contents expiring … in short, you are spoiled for choice and good weekend!

Nine perfect strangers 2 ep. 5 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – release date 12 June

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, with new episodes out every week

Episode title: one night in Prague. Masha’s guests begin to see the effects of the treatments, but not everything goes in the right direction.

Deep Cover – undercover actors (film UK genre Comedy) – release date 12 June

Deep Cover – undercover actors is an action comedy in which Bryce Dallas Howard plays Kat, improvisation teacher, wonders if he has lost his chance to be successful. When an undercover policeman (Sean Bean) offers her the role of life, recruits two students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to infiltrate the London gangs playing dangerous criminals.

Small fish season 2 (Italian TV series, genre: comedy) – Exit date 13 June

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge

The series starring The Jackal (Ciro Priello, Fabio Balsamo, Aurora Leone, Gianluca Fasta) and a small (and ramshackle) advertising agency that continues to grow, returns with the second, highly anticipated season. Greta (Martina Tinnirello) pushes the company to challenges on a national scale with the complicity of the producer Fabio. Aurora overcomes a farewell and focuses on her career, Fr and Ciro face their trauma by learning more and more to accept themselves. The second season of small fish immerses itself in the story of the multiple ways of accepting a different life from the models of perfection with which the millennials have grown.

Strange Darling (Film 2025) – release date 9 June

Cardiopalm psychological thriller that follows the hunt between a killer and his victim, exploring the dark side of human relationships in an atmosphere full of tension.

Golda (Film 2023) – release date 11 June

The invasion of Israel by Egypt and Syria, will unleash the Yom Kippur war by grasping unprepared in October 1973, the whole country as well as Golda Meir, the first Premier Donna d’Israel.

Ten minutes (film 2024) – release date 13 June

Ten minutes a day can change the course of the day. Ten minutes doing something completely new can change the course of a lifetime. This is what will discover Bianca in the middle of an existential crisis. New meetings, the discovery of special ties and listening to those who have always loved us. Sometimes it takes little to start again and this film teaches us.

When love is a scam: who is jason porter c ****? (Original TV series) – Exit date 13 June

Heather believed he had found true love in a fascinating handyman. For three years, their love story had been full of passion and promises, until she understood that it was a master of love scam. Heather discovers the network of lies and the crowd of victims collected by him, and realizes that it is time to act to prevent other women from falling into the trap.

The bodyguard and the princess (film 2022) – expiration date 15 June

Amelia is a princess who is about to become queen and who believes he has feelings for his portrait Wes. After finishing the work commissioned, the boy starts again for Chicago. The princess, curious to know what really is two, involves the uncle who lives in Los Angeles to convince his mother to go to America.

Fury (Film 2014) – Expiry date of 18 June

While the allies make the final offensive in the European War Theater, Wardaddy, a sergeant hardened by the conflict, is the head of a Sherman tank with a group of five men on a mortal mission beyond the enemy lines.

Hancock (film 2008) – expiration date 19 June

A former superhero has had alcoholism problems that led him to lose popularity and attention from the media. To improve his reputation, he relies on the advice of an image consultant, but ends up falling in love with his wife.