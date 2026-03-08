Sex, swearing and Gin Tonic: why "Lawyer Ligas" with Luca Argentero it is the surprise of Italian TV

Sex, swear words and Gin Tonic: why “Avvocato Ligas” with Luca Argentero is the surprise of Italian TV





A mix between Sherlock, Dr. House and Lincoln Lawyer. “Avvocato Ligas”, the new Sky series starring Luca Argentero in the role of an irreverent Milanese lawyer, is the real surprise of contemporary Italian seriality.

Inspired by the novel “A complicated case for the lawyer Ligas. Losers” by Gianluca Ferraris, available from 3 March in bookstores with Corbaccio, “Avvocato Ligas” is Sky’s first original legal drama that experiments with the procedural story, giving it a strong character and immediately making it one of its highlights.

The direction is entrusted to Fabio Paladini, his first experience with a TV series. While the writing is by Federico Baccomo, the same screenwriter of Call My Agent Italia, as well as a lawyer for 7 years.

The series comes out on March 6th on Sky and Now with the first two episodes followed by one episode a week, every Friday and these are the reasons not to miss it.

A series that is more “American” than Italian (and thank goodness)

When a story gives centrality to the characters, it rarely goes wrong. It happens in books, in films and even more so in TV series. And, fortunately, this is precisely what happens with the character of Lorenzo Ligas, whose character facets, obsessions and vices are told to us in every scene, showing us a character who is less of a “hero” and more of a “human being” in whom we can reflect ourselves.

The series winks at American standards and this is a strong point. But “Ligas” is not a copy, it has a clear identity and a very personal style, even if some inspirations come from titles like “Sherlock”, “Mr. Robot” or “Patrick Melrose”, especially in the way of building the main character.

The charm of a Milan that becomes the protagonist

The choice to make Milan with its contradictions, the Gin Tonics, the frenzy, the swear words a real character in the series, and not just a background, is one of the reasons for the great success of “Avvocato Ligas”. Like New York for “Sex and the City”, here the city becomes an integral part of the story and this characterizes the story even more.

A “dirty” version of Luca Argentero that we needed

For the first time Luca Argentero plays a “bad guy”: incorrect, scurrilous, wicked but irresistible. Ligas is a distracted dad, a passionate lover, an unreliable friend and an irritating colleague. He is an imperfect but brilliant man, irreverent but warm-hearted and these contradictions are so realistic that this character immediately enters our hearts.

The interview with Luca Argentero: “Ligas is a real asshole”

“Avvocato Ligas” combines crime, action, humour, scandal and tenderness. Sex, drinks, swearing and characters who make questionable choices. It is not a sugarcoated series but an honest story that finally offers Luca Argentero a complex and multifaceted role that lets us know him in new guises.

And we incredibly needed this breath of fresh air.

Rating: 7.4

