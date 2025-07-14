Shadow Force: trailer, plot and cast of the action movie with Omar Sy out on Prime Videos

If you like films that combine action and thriller but also a little romanticism – so to speak, Mr. & Mrs Smith style – and if you are a fan of Omar Sy, the film that’s right for you is coming to Prime Videos. It is titled Shadow Force, has been released in May in the USA cinemas and now arrives in Italy: here are all the information on plot, cast and release date, and the official trailer of the film.

Shadow Force, the cast

The protagonists of this film are Omar Sy (the French actor of almost friends, the Netflix Lupine) and Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere, The Six Triple Eight and also a minor role in the Mr & Mrs Smith film).

In the cast also Mark Strong (real name Marco Giuseppe Salussolia), recently seen in Nine Perfect Strangers 2, D’vine Joy Randolph (Oscar winner for The Holdovers, also seen in The Idol, This is Us and Only Murders in the Building), and rappers Method Man and Krondon.

What Shadow Force is about

Kerry Washington (Kyrah) and Omar Sy (Isaac) are the protagonists of Shadow Force – last mission. Shadow Force – Last mission. Both are a former members of an internationally -known international elite unit known as “Shadow Force” and have broken the rules falling in love and deciding to leave the team to start a new life together. But the “they lived happy and happy” is certainly not around the corner: how could it be, when eleven of the most lethal killers in the world hunt you to collect a size of twenty -five million dollars?

So Kyrah and Issac make a difficult decision to save their family: separate, at least temporarily. Issac hides with Ky, their newborn, while Kyrah faces those who want to die one by one. But how much will it pass before the mother and father are forced to fight side by side again to protect the people who love the most in the world?

When Shadow Force comes out

The film will be released exclusively on Prime Videos from Thursday 24 July 2025.

Shadow Force, the official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7Lhgytihfm