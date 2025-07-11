Shanghai Tower, history and characteristics of the highest “green” skyscraper in all of China

Owned by the Chinese government, the Shanghai Tower It is the highest skyscraper in the whole country and has had a total cost of 2.4 billion dollars. The works began on 29 November 2008 and thanks to the approximately 5,000 workers who worked on the day and night the record was reached on August 3, 2014 when the tower reached the 632 meters, making it The highest in China. The mega building, located in the center of the city’s financial district, is the highest of Three mega-grains Now present and that characterize the skyline. The others are the Jin Mao Tower And it Shanghai World Financial Center. Shanghai Tower, in addition to being one of the most sustainable, is also in third place in the standings of buildings higher in the world Behind only the Burj Khalifa and the Mindka 118.

How many plans it has and what its characteristics are

The mega structure has 128 floors and covers a total surface of well 576,000 m² of which about 410,000 m² are above ground and the other 166,000 m² underground. The building is founded on 980 foundation poles 85 m deep And for its construction they were used well 60,000 m³ concrete. During the works, the longest concrete jet was well 63 hours and requested the use of 450 Betoniere from eight different pumping stations arranged throughout the metropolis.

Shanghai Tower under construction. Credit: Marshall Strabala, CC by 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons



Consisting of nine cylindrical structures stacked one above the other the 128 floors are enclosed by the double glass facade and between the internal layer and the external layer – which is twisted by 120 ° As you get up – there are nine internal areas. Each of these has a panoramic view of the city and offers several services such as green spaces, coffee and shops; In the last area there is also one of the highest observation bridges in the world easily accessible thanks to the fastest lifts on the market that come to 73.8 km/h. Of particular interest is its immense external glass facade characterized a gradual twist that increases to increasing the height. This particular form is the result of a process of structural optimizationin fact, this helps Cut the effects of the wind on the building up to 24% And this translates into a less impactful, cheaper and lighter structure.

The “Green” structure of the Shanghai Tower

The famous architecture studio Gensler he designed the Shanghai tower to be one of the most high buildings advanced And sustainable in the world. The second transparent glass skin of the structure is a fundamental part in terms of energy saving as it envelops the entire building and helps to save energy by modulating the temperature between the internal and external layers, heating the fresh air in winter and dissipating the heat in the summer.

The “double leather” of the Shanghai Tower. Credit: Kishjar?, Cc by 2.0, via wikimedia commons



In addition to the double casing, rainwater collection systems have been developed and they have been installed 270 wind turbines verticals that manage to provide up to 10% of the energy needs of the building also supported by the presence of a geothermal system. These multiple precautions have made the taller building in the world of the world to have obtained certification Leed gold from China Green Building Committee.