Shein puts inflatable child pornography dolls on sale and a political case arises

There is a storm surrounding Shein, the Chinese e-commerce giant, after offering sex dolls with child pornography content for sale on its platform in France. After the harsh sentence, Shein told Agence France-Presse that the items were removed from the platform and an internal investigation was launched to understand how the sellers circumvented internal controls and European regulations. The story of the sale of these child pornography products has sparked outrage in the country, which is preparing for the opening of Shein’s first permanent physical store in Paris, scheduled for November 5.

The threat of the Paris government

The anger is palpable in the ranks of the Paris government. Economy Minister Roland Lescure warned he would seek a ban on Shein operating in France if it were to sell child pornography blow-up dolls again. “The law is very clear: if there is behavior that is repeated or if the objects in question are not removed within 24 hours, the government can ask for it,” underlines Lescure. At this stage, he adds, “we have made a complaint to the prosecutor so there will be a judicial investigation” which will have to “identify the reasons why this type of product ended up on these platforms”.

The French General Directorate for Competition, Consumption and the Fight against Fraud (DGCCRF) found “that the e-commerce site Shein was selling childish-looking sex dolls.” Their description and categorization on the site and without filters for minor users, the Authority underlined, “leave little doubt on the child pornographic nature of the content”. Shortly afterwards the Asian giant intervened, declaring that it had removed the sex dolls “immediately”. The DGCCRF recalled that the distribution of child pornography via electronic networks is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of 100 thousand euros.

Shein has already come under fire in France and abroad for selling products that do not comply with European regulations. France has already fined Shein three times in 2025, for a total of 191 million euros. The fines were imposed for failure to comply with online cookie legislation, for false advertising, misleading information and for failing to declare the presence of plastic microfibres in its products. Finally in July. the French anti-fraud body had fined the company 40 million euros for misleading commercial practices on prices.

Shein in the sights of the EU Commission, while his earnings grow

The European Commission is also investigating Shein for the risks linked to the sale of illegal products, while European parliamentarians have approved new regulations aimed at limiting the environmental impact of fast fashion. In May, the European Commission and consumer protection authorities reported to the platform alleged violations of consumer law, including false discounts and misleading sustainability claims.

Shein, founded in China, has long been at the center of criticism for working conditions in its factories and the environmental impact of its ultra-fast fashion business model. Despite this, the company, now based in Singapore, has seen the value of its shares grow rapidly, surpassing many traditional benchmarks in the luxury sector in recent years.