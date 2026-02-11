"Shoe"the official trailer of the new series with Nicole Kidman from the books by Patricia Cornwell

After years of waiting, the new series Scarpetta is finally about to arrive on Prime Video, with Nicole Kidman who (after The Perfect Couple on Netflix), returns to Prime, the platform that saw her as the protagonist with Expats and Holland (and, in Italy, also with Nove Perfetti Sscienzati).

After announcing that it has ordered two seasons of the series based on the books by author Patricia Cornwell, starring Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, who will be joined by the other Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis (also seen in The Bear), Prime Video has officially revealed the first images and, even more importantly, when Scarpetta will be released. Finally, the official trailer has been released. Here it is together with previews on the plot and the rest of the production and cast, and the official release date of the series.

What Scarpetta is about

Scarpetta brings the iconic literary character of Patricia Cornwell to the screen (a phenomenon with 120 million copies sold from 1990 to today) in an exciting TV series with Nicole Kidman in the role of “Dr. Kay Scarpetta”. With deft hands and a piercing gaze, this relentless medical examiner is poised to become the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that the case that brought him notoriety 28 years earlier won’t also prove to be his undoing. Set in the world of modern-day forensic investigations, the series goes beyond crime scenes to delve into the psychological complexity of both perpetrators and police officers. The result is a multi-faceted thriller that reflects on the price you pay when pursuing justice at all costs.

The cast of Scarpetta

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis plays Dorothy Farinelli, sister of Kay Scarpetta. Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Ezra, The Irishman) plays ex-detective Pete Marino, and reunites with Nicole Kidman with whom he had already worked in the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers. Emmy nominee Simon Baker (The Mentalist) stars as FBI profiler Benton Wesley and Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) plays Lucy Watson, Kay’s tech-savvy granddaughter. The dual timeline of the series is enriched by the presence in the cast of Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Jake Cannavale (The Offer) and Hunter Parrish (Weeds), who respectively play the younger versions of the characters of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale and Baker.

Scarpetta stars, as executive producers, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff for Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell for P&S Projects, along with Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television. David Gordon Green directed five episodes and is also among the executive producers together with Amy Sayres. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects.

Jamie Lee Curtis said: “I’ve been wanting to bring Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta to the screen for a while with my company, Comet Pictures. I’m especially excited that Nicole Kidman will finally bring her to life. I can’t wait to play Nicole’s sister.” “I know fans of the books will be very happy, and new audiences will be fascinated by the characters, crimes and mysteries that are the three main aspects of Patricia’s masterful storytelling. And warning… there will be blood!”

Nicole Kidman added: “I have been following Scarpetta for almost twenty years, since it was supposed to be a film, so joining the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum and David Gordon Green was my destiny. I can’t wait to step into the shoes of Kay Scarpetta and I am so grateful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting her to me.”

When Scarpetta comes out on Prime Video

The series will be streamed worldwide on Prime Video starting Wednesday 11 March 2026.

The official Italian trailer of Scarpetta