Shooting at Canadian high school kills 10, authorities report

A shooting in the Tumbler Ridge High Schoolin the province of British Columbia, in Canada, left at least 10 people dead. Minutes later, it was confirmed that the shooter was among the victims.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that, among the fatalities, six were inside the institution. In addition, two people were found in a residence that would be linked to the incident.

This same entity, through a statement, assured that “it does not believe that there are outstanding suspects or a continuing threat to the public.” In fact, an alert previously issued to the public was lifted at 5.45 pm (local time).

School to remain closed due to shooting

The Tumbler Ridge website, after the event, reported that they will remain closed for the rest of the week due to what they described as “tragic events.” This school has 175 students from grades 7 to 12.

Tumbler Ridge is a remote municipality with a population of about 2,400 people, located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in northern British Columbia, approximately 1,155 kilometers (717 mi) northeast of Vancouver.

British Columbia Public Safety Minister Nika Krieger said “her thoughts are with the people of Tumbler Ridge.” He also noted that he has spoken to the local mayor or MP, offering Canadian police any additional assistance they need.