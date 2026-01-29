Shrinking 4 will be there, Apple TV renews the jewel series by Biull Lawrence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein

Shrinking 4 will be there. Apple TV has announced the early renewal of the fourth season of Shrinking, the beloved comedy TV series created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel, the latter also starring in a cast that includes Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

The news of the confirmation for this wonderful TV series arrived in conjunction with the release of the first episode of the third season, consisting of a total of 11 episodes released on Apple TV every Wednesday until April 8th.

What Shrinking is about

Shrinking follows therapist Jimmy (played by Jason Segel) as he begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks, thus ignoring his training and ethics and finding himself causing tumultuous changes in people’s lives… including his own.

The cast of the series

In addition to the historic cast, the third season of Shrinking sees the return of guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with newcomers Jeff Daniels and award-winning activist Michael J. Fox, along with Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola and Isabella Gomez.

Created by Emmy winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein along with Segel, the series is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, with whom Lawrence and Goldstein have an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley serve as executive producers.

Shrinking marks the third collaboration between Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, following the hit and Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso and Bad Monkey, which was recently renewed for a second season. The series also marks the latest collaboration between Apple TV and Goldstein following the Apple Original film All of You. In addition to having previously collaborated with Apple TV in a co-starring role in the Apple Original film The Sky Is Everywhere, Segel is also starring, co-writer and producer of the upcoming Apple Original Sponsor film.

When Shrinking 4 comes out

Considering that filming has yet to begin, we can assume that Shrinking 4 will be released between the end of 2027 and the beginning of 2028.